Following successful European market introduction, Ranpak launches Cut'it! EVO globally to deliver flexible and highly efficient automated solutions to customers worldwide

Cut'it! EVO machine enables users to improve their packaging efficiency, throughput and sustainability while reducing temporary labor and saving an average of 25% of dimensional volume to be shipped

Ranpak Holdings Corp. ("Ranpak") (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the unveiling of the next generation Cut'it! EVO solution, an automated in-line packing machine designed to meet ever-changing market trends and customer needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005052/en/

The Cut'it! EVO solution can be integrated as part of a typical end-of-line setup in a packing operation to process boxes ranging from 150x230mm up to 450x650mm. (Photo: Business Wire)

The completely redesigned Cut'it! EVO machine is a highly efficient automated solution that enables customers to accelerate their packaging output, reduce operating costs, and improve the sustainability profile of their operations. Additionally, the next generation of the Cut'it! EVO solution utilizes Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)-enabled technology, delivering two primary benefits: a robust online and monitoring environment, providing detailed insights into operations and performance data, as well as online access for quick remote tech support. Underpinned by an additional processing station that speeds the packaging process and improves reliability, Cut'it! EVO enables customers to improve their efficiency and throughput while reducing temporary labor and saving an average of 25% of volume to be shipped.

The Cut'it! EVO solution can be integrated as part of a typical end-of-line setup in a packing operation to process boxes ranging from 150x230mm up to 450x650mm. Once products are packed, Cut'it! EVO determines the highest filling point of the carton, cuts excess cardboard, folds it to reduce the height, and automatically applies a glued lid leading to a box ready for palletizing and shipping. The result is a highly efficient packaging process, smaller parcel size, and reduced carbon footprint for shippers, as well as strong boxes with a great unboxing experience for end customers.

In this next generation solution, several performance improvements have been made to the system to deliver reliability, enhanced productivity, and easier maintenance with new features such as large transparent sliding doors for easy observation and machine access. The solution is designed to easily integrate into operations of nearly any size and make optimal use of floor space. Cut it'! EVO's 12-inch touchscreen makes it easy for the operator while the IIoT technology provides valuable management insights and fast response time for remote technical support.

"The global launch of Ranpak's next generation Cut'it! EVO solution reflects our continued focus on creating technologically-advanced, end-of-line innovations that improve supply chain efficiency and sustainability for our customers," said Omar Asali, Chairman Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. "Our latest automation innovation enables customers to fit more packages onto a pallet, save room in shipping, and reduce their carbon footprint. We are excited to launch Cut'it! EVO globally to help our customers improve productivity and make logistics easier while conserving our environment and resources."

A demo of the next generation Cut'it! EVO solution will be available at Ranpak's booth (#22051 in the West Building) at the upcoming PACK EXPO 2022.

For information about other innovative, paper-based packaging solutions from Ranpak, please visit www.ranpak.com.

About Ranpak

Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. Ranpak's mission is to deliver sustainable packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 850 employees. Additional information about Ranpak can be found on its website: https://www.ranpak.com.

