NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 27 September 2022 were: 543.48p Capital only 552.04p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 96,342 ordinary shares on 27th September 2022, the Company has 101,284,335 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 1,925,529 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.