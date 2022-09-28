Travel Insurance Market to be Worth $63.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global travel insurance market size is anticipated to reach USD 63.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for travel insurance is poised to skyrocket on the account of growth in the tourism industry due to the factors such as easy internet travel bookings, extensive media coverage of various holiday types, an increase in disposable income, and enhanced package holidays.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of insurance coverage, the single-trip insurance coverage segment held the largest revenue share of 60.1% in 2021 and is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The adoption of travel insurance is skyrocketing, and organizations are developing and adding more benefits, such as travel insurance for sports activities. The annual multi-trip insurance coverage segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of distribution channels, the insurance companies' segment dominated the market with a share of 34.8% in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market growth of this segment can be attributed to the demand for trusted sources for the distribution of these policies, as they have an authorized set of packages and can rightly advise the customers about the travel insurance plans.

In terms of end-users, the senior citizen's segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in numerous policy plans for senior citizens, such as COVID-19 insurance cover and emergency medical covers. In addition, services like emergency evacuation, subsidies in tickets, trip cancellation coverage, and coverage for luggage loss have a positive impact on the market.

The business travelers segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The surge in numbers of business trips in recent years and the increasing number of business travel insurance product offerings by the industry players are the key factors driving the growth of this segment. For instance, in March 2021 , Travel Insured International's launched a new product, Worldwide Trip Protector, to enhance various insurance policies for families, business travelers, and other travelers.

, Travel Insured International's launched a new product, Worldwide Trip Protector, to enhance various insurance policies for families, business travelers, and other travelers. Europe captured the highest market share of 36.1% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of numerous travel insurance companies as well as the high adoption rate as a result of government policies that encourage travel insurance usage throughout the region. For instance, in April 2022 , the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India announced that it will reform regulations and capital requirements and introduce new solutions to expand the penetration of insurance and provide insurers with more flexibility.

captured the highest market share of 36.1% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of numerous travel insurance companies as well as the high adoption rate as a result of government policies that encourage travel insurance usage throughout the region. For instance, in , the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of announced that it will reform regulations and capital requirements and introduce new solutions to expand the penetration of insurance and provide insurers with more flexibility. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of over 16.7% during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is primarily due to the expansion of travel insurance policies to transform businesses through the deployment of COVID-19-related coverage for overseas hospitalization expenses, medical evacuation, quarantine allowance, and others to benefit travelers across the region. For instance, in July 2022 , Chubb, a travel insurance provider, partnered with Royal Brunei Airlines to provide travel insurance to passengers. It offers a product that covers unexpected overseas medical expenses, accidents, COVID-19 medical cover, and travel inconveniences, including travel documents, loss of luggage, and trip cancellation.

Read 100-page full market research report, "Travel Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Insurance Coverage (Single-trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance), By Distribution Channel, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Travel Insurance Market Growth & Trends

The increasing adoption of various technological advancements, such as AI-based applications, the usage of Big Data, and Blockchain, is expected to create growth opportunities for travel providers in the global market. Moreover, the travel insurance market is witnessing a rise in popularity owing to benefits such as COVID-19 medical coverage, and 24/7 emergency services.

Many industries across the world were severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the travel insurance market experienced significant growth owing to a surge in the demand for travel insurance services and products post-pandemic. The pandemic has accelerated the need for travel insurance among the general population, resulting in the creation of various open-source data portals and dashboards to inform citizens about the number of coverage included in travel insurance, the number of active cases, and infection rate, and recovery rate.

Travel Insurance Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global travel insurance market based on insurance coverage, distribution channel, end-users, and region:

Insurance Coverage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Single-trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Long-stay Travel Insurance

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Senior Citizens

Family Travelers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Travel Insurance Market

Allianz

American International Group, Inc.

AXA

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

USI Insurance Services, LLC

battleface

Insure & Go Insurance Services Limited

Seven Corners Inc.

Travel Insured International

Zurich

Delphi Financial Group, Inc.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China , Ltd.

