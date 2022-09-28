Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Imminent Commercial Launch of Revolutionary UST Processing Method to be Focus of Pressure BioSciences Presentation at Emerging Growth Conference 40 on September 28, 2022

Multiple Shipments of Hemp-Derived Nanoemulsified CBD Planned for Q4 2022 to Fill Existing Orders for Bulk Material Destined for White Label Use; Company Expects Q4 2022 Incremental Revenue in the Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars and in the Millions of Dollars for FY 2023

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide food and beverage, health and wellness, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the September 28th Emerging Growth Investor Conference. This real-time, interactive conference will feature a number of exciting, rapidly-growing publicly traded companies, presenting for 30-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, is scheduled to be the first presenter of the conference, speaking at 9:00 am ET. Mr. Schumacher will focus the majority of his talk on the much-anticipated commercial launch of the Company's powerful, patented, and unique Ultra Shear Technology (UST) nanoemulsification platform.

Over the past few months, PBI has announced the execution of three agreements covering the production, distribution, commercial roll-out, and financial partnership for novel, effectively water-soluble, highly bioavailable, nanoemulsified CBD products for both oral and topical use. Recently, the Company also announced the execution of a cosmeceuticals partnership with Dr. Denese SkinScience, a 20-year skincare industry leader with over $500 million in QVC sales.

All four contracts are based on the use of the UST platform to develop nanoemulsions of oil-based nutraceuticals and cosmetics. Nanoemulsions are known to turn oil-based active ingredient mixtures (e.g., CBD, THC, Astaxanthin, Curcumin, Retinol, Prednisone) into long-term stable, effectively water-soluble, highly bioavailable formulations. The Company believes these four contracts alone could generate over $5 million of accretive revenue for PBI in 2023. The Company plans to close on a minimum of six additional contracts over the remaining months of FY 2022, further adding to 2023 revenue.

DATE: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 (9:00 am ET)

PRESENTATION: Video Webcast - Presentation plus Q&A

REGISTER: Click here to register for the Conference

Highlights of PBI's Recent Press Releases on the Imminent Launch of UST-Processed, Nanoemulsified CBD and Cosmeceutical Products - with Estimated Annual 2023 Revenue to PBI Expected to Exceed $5,000,000:

PBI has executed three contracts that call for the Company to manufacture thousands of liters of UST-processed CBD nanoemulsion bulk material during Q4 2022

CBD bulk nanoemulsion material will be sent to the Company's distributors who will vial, label, and sell the material via their e-commerce sites, sub-distributors, and other established sales channels

These unique products are expected to be long-term stable, effectively water-soluble, highly bioavailable nanoemulsions of CBD for oral and topical use

Formulation of the initial products has been completed: only plant-based reagents are used in the products

These companies have distribution channels and infrastructure for their current health & wellness products

PBI believes Q4 2022 UST-processed nano-CBD Pilot manufacturing revenue will meet or exceed $250,000

PBI believes first-year (FY 2023) UST-processed nano-material revenue will meet or exceed $5M

PBI believes no other CBD product on the market can compete with the quality of its UST-processed Nano-CBD

PBI has also announced a partnership with Dr. Denese SkinScience to manufacture new and to enhance existing skincare products sold under the Dr. Denese label. UST-processed products are expected for FY 2023 release.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Ourprimary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, youcan identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should,""could,""would," "expects," "plans," "intends,""anticipates," "believes," estimates,""predicts," "projects,""potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not placeundue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially fromany forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

