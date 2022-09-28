MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel’s Board of Directors decided to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

DJ NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company")

NORNICKEL'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Moscow, September 28, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has decided to hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on November 24, 2022. The EGM agenda is the election of a new Board of Directors. The EGM record date has been set on October 11, 2022. This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014.

Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice president for investor relations and sustainable development.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium and other products.

The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland.

MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are accepted for trading on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchange.

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20

Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru

