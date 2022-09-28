Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 15, 2022, GMG has completed the acquisition of the manufacturing intellectual property and brand rights of OzKem Pty Ltd.'s ("OzKem") THERMAL-XR® coating products. OzKem developed the THERMAL-XR® coating system products using GMG graphene together with OzKem's base HVAC (Heating Venting and Air Conditioning) coating. GMG is an international distributor of THERMAL-XR® products with a number of global commercial demonstrations underway or initial sales completed. GMG now owns the THERMAL-XR® brand, will buy the base coatings product from OzKem, and will manufacture the THERMAL-XR® products containing GMG graphene.

As described in GMG's August 15, 2022, news release, GMG paid OzKem an initial AU$1 million cash and issued 125,207 ordinary shares of GMG ("Shares") to OzKem upon the receipt of certain deliverables and equipment from OzKem on September 8, 2022 and 22 September respectively GMG will issue an additional 125,206 Shares (the "Additional Shares") to OzKem, conditional on a successful commercial batch blend of the THERMAL XR® product being completed by GMG.

RSU Grants

The Company is also pleased to announce that following a number of recent key recruitments and completion of an external remuneration review, its Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 179,694 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers and directors of the Company pursuant to its restricted share unit and performance share unit plan. The RSUs will vest in accordance with the following schedules. This decision is in line with last year's Annual General Meeting resolution supporting the introduction of a restricted share units ("RSUs") scheme.

Number of RSUs Vesting Terms 73,957 RSUs 36,979 on July 25, 2023

36,978 on July 25, 2024 179,694 RSUs 59,898 on September 20, 2023

59,898 on September 20, 2024

59,898 on September 20, 2025

When vested, each RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive one Share or the equivalent cash value thereof.

About OzKem Pty Ltd

OzKem is a world leading coating technology company focused on the protection of heat exchange coils. OzKem formulates, develops and supplies world leading coating technology for the protection and maintenance of heat exchange coils. OzKem's main goal is to provide long term corrosion and biofouling protection which will deliver long term energy efficiency. The corner stone of the OzKem business philosophy is technical support. Helping customers not only with their specific issues related to corrosion protection but also more broadly with heat exchange manufacturing processes and system efficiency.

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

For further information, please contact:

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca , +1 647 689 6041

