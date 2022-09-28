X6 Play and X6 Pro smartwatches for young children help families balance screen time and physical activity

Xplora, a European multinational technology company that specializes in smartwatches for kids, software and services, today unveiled the X6 Play and X6 Pro to the U.S. market. The X6 Play and X6 Pro are the latest high-end products in Xplora's lineup of smartwatches created to serve as a first phone for children between the ages of 4-11. Unlike other smartwatches designed for young children, Xplora's technology encourages a balance between screen time and physical activity while helping families stay in touch.

"We are focused on developing smartwatches that parents trust, and kids love to use," said Sten Kirkbak, CEO of Xplora. "Our new X6 platform of premium smartwatches was developed with kid-friendly features including faster performance and a bigger screen to make it even easier for families to stay connected and more fun for kids to step away from the screen and experience how small steps can have a positive impact on the world."

X6 Play-A More Powerful, and Colorful Smartwatch for Kids

The X6 Play features a new, playful design with a larger, high-resolution 1.5-inch screen. It also has faster response times thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 platform, and an improved 5MP camera for better photos and video. Improved battery life will enable the watch to run for up to four days before recharging.

To encourage physical activity, the X6 Play features more sensors for increased engagement and deeper integration with Xplora's Goplay platform. The X6 Play gives kids the opportunity to personalize and customize their smartwatches with more than 3,465 possible style combinations of accessories including interchangeable wristband and bezel colors. Each X6 Play will come with two wristbands and two bezels, with the option to purchase accessories in additional colors.

X6 Pro-A Smartwatch for Older Kids

Designed to appeal to slightly older children, the X6 Pro features a high-resolution AMOLED screen and improved speaker for better images, videos and sound. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4500 platform for fast, high-quality performance, eclipsing the performance of other smartwatches for kids. It will be available in seven colors.

The X6 Play and X6 Pro also offer the key features and benefits found in all Xplora smartwatches including the ability to:

Stay active - With Xplora's step counter, kids can earn one Xplora Coin for every 1,000 steps they take. The Coins can be redeemed on Xplora's groundbreaking Goplay platform, which includes popular games based on blockbuster children's movies such as DC's League of Super-Pets. Children who wear Xplora smartwatches and engage with the Goplay platform typically take 300% more steps a day than regular users. Each week, Xplora kids walk more than four billion steps.

- With Xplora's step counter, kids can earn one Xplora Coin for every 1,000 steps they take. The Coins can be redeemed on Xplora's groundbreaking Goplay platform, which includes popular games based on blockbuster children's movies such as DC's League of Super-Pets. Children who wear Xplora smartwatches and engage with the Goplay platform typically take 300% more steps a day than regular users. Each week, Xplora kids walk more than four billion steps. Give back Through Xplora's Goplay platform, hundreds of thousands of Xplora kids have helped make the world a better place by giving back just by walking. Their billions of steps power programs that provide drinking water for children in Africa, plant trees in the Amazon rainforest, and more.

Through Xplora's Goplay platform, hundreds of thousands of Xplora kids have helped make the world a better place by giving back just by walking. Their billions of steps power programs that provide drinking water for children in Africa, plant trees in the Amazon rainforest, and more. Stay connected - Kids can use Xplora smartwatches to communicate via voice and text with pre-approved contacts only. They can also share photos and video and send and receive text messages, voice messages and emojis to approved contacts.

- Kids can use Xplora smartwatches to communicate via voice and text with pre-approved contacts only. They can also share photos and video and send and receive text messages, voice messages and emojis to approved contacts. Stay safer Xplora enables parents and guardians to set up Safe Zones via integration with Google Maps, so they are alerted when children enter or leave designated areas.

Xplora enables parents and guardians to set up Safe Zones via integration with Google Maps, so they are alerted when children enter or leave designated areas. Stay focused - Xplora smartwatches are not connected to the internet and do not include game related applications. They also have a School Mode that can be activated to limit distractions in the classroom.

- Xplora smartwatches are not connected to the internet and do not include game related applications. They also have a School Mode that can be activated to limit distractions in the classroom. Feel secure All Xplora smartwatches are controlled from the Xplora platform and app and comply with the strictest security and transparency standards in Europe, Asia and the United States, including GDPR, CPRA and CE/FCC compliance, to ensure a safe onboarding for kids to the digital world.

Pricing and Availability

X6 Play and X6 Pro are expected to be available in late Q4 2022 and will initially be available for purchase on Xplora.com for $199 and $249 respectively. Additional retail availability is expected in 2023.

The X6 Play and X6 Pro join Xplora's range of smartwatches designed to meet the needs of a variety of users and budgets. In August 2022, Xplora launched the XGO3, the latest version of its entry-level smartwatch for kids. Available in five colors including black, blue, green, orange and pink, the XGO3 retails for $149.99 and is available on Xplora.com and through retailers including Amazon, Target, Best Buy, ShopHQ, QVC and New Egg, among others.

See the X6 Play and X6 Pro at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas

Xplora is offering demos of its latest family of smartwatches-the XGO3, X6 Play and X6 Pro- in booth #1530 at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas September 28-30, 2022.

About Xplora

Xplora was founded with the mission of giving children a safe onboarding to digital life and encouraging a better balance between screen time and physical activity. Xplora's broad portfolio of connected products and services allows people to connect their loved ones, and children to experience how their everyday activities can make a positive change in the world. Xplora's critically acclaimed products are trusted by more than a quarter of million kids worldwide, while the Goplay Services are available for more than 10 million families via third parties. Recently, the company collaborated with Sony Interactive Entertainment España to get kids playing outdoors more via integration with the Goplay Services. Xplora has offices in Norway, UK, Germany, and Spain, and is spreading into new markets in the US and Europe. Xplora has several major innovations in the child smartwatch category, including the launch of the world's first eSIM product for children in August 2020 and its patent-pending activity platform and logic converting steps to awards. The company was co-founded by Sten Kirkbak, a father of four, who has worked with technology for almost 20 years, and first came up with the idea when he lost his four-year-old son in a shopping mall and couldn't find him for more than 30 minutes.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006099/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Asaro, C+C for Xplora

860-306-9310

xplora@cplusc.com