Italy's Fimer has launched proceedings to restructure its debt and is now ready to restart production.From pv magazine Spain Fimer has announced an industrial relaunch after entering composition-with-creditors proceedings at a tribunal in Arezzo, Italy. The Italian inverter manufacturer filed for creditor protection with the same court in February. According to Italian legislation, the composition-with-creditors procedure is a contractual settlement between a debtor and its creditors. The arrangement gives a business the chance to restructure its debt obligations and continue as a going concern. ...

