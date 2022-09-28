Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Biomass Traceability Pilot Project with members of the Biomass Quality Network of Canada (BQNC). BQNC is facilitating the commercialization of agricultural biomass through the development of quality standards and methods for industrial applications, including biofuels, green chemicals, bioplastics and biomaterials.

BQNC Director and Chairman, Murray McLaughlin said, "This project will demonstrate importance of biomass traceability for assuring product quality and important production attributes throughout the supply chain. It builds a concrete demonstration of the protocol TrustBIX assisted our members in developing over the past year."

"TrustBIX is delighted to demonstrate its BIX Origin module in bio industrial opportunities that will allow biomass producers and bio industrial processors to trace feedstocks and new bio products along the value chain, unlocking ways of improving product quality and enhancing market access," added BQNC representative, Ray Bergstra.

"This work builds on TrustBIX's extensive experience with chain of custody value solutions for all levels of the supply chain, from producers to consumers and to become a global leader for traceability in not only the agri-food business, but in the agricultural biomass industry," stated TrustBIX Chief Innovation Officer, Tom Ogaranko.

The pilot project will run until March 2023 with selected BQNC members and the results will be shared with BQNC members.

About Biomass Quality Network Canada (BQNC)

BQNC is a value chain group created in 2015 to develop quality standards and measurement techniques to accelerate adoption of Canadian biomass in bioproducts for all stakeholders through the development and deployment of standards, methods and guidelines; management and monitoring of a certification system; and provision of value-added services. BQNC is working with all levels of the supply chain, from farmers to manufacturers, to become a global benchmark for quality standards to support the advancement of the bioproducts industry in three main sectors:

Biomaterials, Biorefineries (Biofuels and Biochemicals), and Bioenergy

Within the bioproducts industry, BQNC is identifying and prioritizing gaps in quality standards, creating a database to record and link to existing standards information, developing standards where gaps exist, becoming a Canadian focal point for communications and coordinating activities with national and international standards organizations. For more information, visit https://www.bqnc.ca.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

The Company's Insight technology offers an edge-to-enterprise supply chain solution that brings asset situational awareness to dealers, equipment fleets, and civil construction managers. The platform allows for the tracking, protection, and identification of movement of assets using self-powered and self-reporting cellular tags and cloud-based suite of tools.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @TrustBIX_Inc, LinkedIn TrustBIX and Facebook @TrustBIXInc.

