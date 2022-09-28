Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Few NFT launches have been as eagerly awaited as the Lithosphere (LITHO) Jot Art Finesse NFT collection. Lithosphere creator, KaJ Labs, expects the NFT collection to sell out quickly when it's launched on Oct. 1, 2022 at O0:00 UTC for private sales. Public sales begin on the same day at 01:00 UTC.

The INO launch will take place on a variety of platforms that include Liquidfty, DarePlay/DareNFT and NFTb.

Jot Art's two-chapter gaming series Finesse is a mixed RPG play-to-earn platform encompassing "Shadow Warriors" and "The Kingdom." The games feature warrior fighting, ninja samurai, knights and vampires in multiple adventures that can be customized to the gamer's preferred style. Choices made by players influence game play in multiple ways.

Finesse NFT

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/138652_f5e5db71d4ac183f_001full.jpg

The Finesse NFT Warriors includes 100,000 unique characters in five rarity categories. In the Genesis Samurai collection, characters will be divided equally among male and female, also in five rarity collections. Those with a whitelisted address can mint one character for free.

Lithosphere core developer, KaJ Labs, also announced that it'll implement Terra Classic ($LUNC) as one of the networks in the upcoming cross-chain P2E Finesse games. If Terra Classic is implemented in the game, all $LUNC used in the game would be burned during gameplay. To accommodate the burn, KaJ Labs will allocate $50 million to $100 million to burn up to 2.5T Terra Classic in Finesse games.

The INO for private sales goes live on Oct. 1, 2022 at 00:00 UTC, with public sales beginning on the same day at 01:00 UTC.

###

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

About Jot Art

Jot Art is the cross-chain metaverse to play, create own and earn. Jot Art's mission is to provide an ecosystem for everyone to create amazing distributed virtual experiences with community and player-owned economies.

Media Contact

Dorothy Marley

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: media@kajlabs.com

KaJ Labs Foundation

4730 University Way NE 104-#175

Seattle, WA 98105

Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: https://lithosphere.network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138652