Toluna, the leading consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, today announced the launch of industry-leading multimarket research capabilities on the Toluna Start platform. These enhancements enable users to target unlimited markets through a single, simplified setup process, and analyze global data through a single reporting link.

The new technology will benefit customers looking for agile research solutions on a global scale, providing users with an unrivaled ability to create, launch, and analyze multimarket projects faster than ever before. From the ability to seamlessly import translations during setup, to the single, centralized report model incorporating all markets for easy global analysis, users can field global studies in a fraction of the time.

The key features of Toluna Start's industry-leading multimarket research technology include:

Expedited Speed-to-Launch: Build and target unlimited markets through a single, simplified setup

Easier-than-ever Global Analysis: View datasets in a single, centralized report incorporating all markets for easy analysis

Seamless Translation Management: Seamlessly import questionnaire translations or add them in-platform using Toluna's flexible interface

Maximized Team Efficiency: New, streamlined approach means less time on project setup

Easily Scalable Approach: Add new markets under the same project at any time

"Having the ability to execute global research is not enough. Businesses around the world need simple, efficient, agile, and scalable solutions to manage their multimarket studies," said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna.

"For businesses around the world, understanding changing consumer habits and the market has never been so important. The addition of our new multimarket research capabilities reflects our commitment to continuous innovation by providing our clients with a simpler, faster route to actionable insights-at a time when speed to obtaining scalable, high-quality insights is key to businesses around the world. With a seamless setup process and centralized global analysis, realizing multimarket research at scale is now easier than ever."

Phil Ahad, Chief Digital Officer for Toluna said, "In a recent study, we surveyed nearly 500 insights and marketing leaders across the globe to understand how rapidly shifting market conditions and consumer needs are pushing them to re-evaluate their insights operations. We found that two-thirds of marketing and insights professionals are focusing on scalability more than ever, and over half are looking for tech platforms that meet their research needs through innovative automation. These enhancements to Toluna Start directly address the evolving needs of all researchers around the world."

"The expansion of multimarket research capabilities empowers our customers to scale their research efforts more easily, provides them more flexibility, and delivers fast, actionable insights with global analysis in one centralized report."

Toluna Start is the industry's first and only end-to-end consumer intelligence platform. Blending leading technology with integrated best-in-class research methodologies, respondent access, and world-class multimarket research capabilities, Toluna Start delivers high-value insights in real-time.

For more information about Toluna Start, please visit: https://tolunastart.com/

About Toluna

Toluna delivers real-time consumer insights at the speed of the on-demand economy. With a commitment to leading by technology innovation, Toluna revolutionizes market research and empowers clients with the agility to instantly conduct quantitative and qualitative research. By combining global scale and local expertise with innovative digital solutions and award-winning research design, Toluna helps clients explore tomorrow, now.

