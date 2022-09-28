St. Joseph, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Sunny Daze, a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Joseph, is excited to announce their official grand opening event. As a token of their appreciation to the local cannabis community and their continued support, the dispensary is hosting a large celebration on Saturday, October 1st, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.

Attendees will enjoy a curated selection of vendor booths, an ice cream truck, and many other treats. The grand opening celebration will also feature several exclusive offers and discounts for medical marijuana patients on top of the low prices for which Sunny Daze is already known.

"We couldn't be more grateful for the way St. Joseph has welcomed us to the neighborhood," said David Craig, Vice President of Marketing for Sunny Daze. "We look forward to helping Missouri's medical cannabis patients get the care and information they need and deserve."

The Sunny Daze Grand Opening event details are as follows:

When: Saturday, October 1st

Cost: Free

Time: 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Location: 4225 Commonwealth Ct, St Joseph, MO 64503

The grand opening event is specifically from 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, October 1st. However, dispensary visitors are welcomed to take advantage of the special deals and discounts on Missouri's favorite cannabis brands and products during normal business hours all weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

About Sunny Daze Marijuana Dispensary

Sunny Daze Marijuana Dispensary in St. Joseph is proud to serve Missouri's medical marijuana needs with a huge selection of flower, yummy edibles, concentrates, and much more. Sunny Daze is known for their competitive pricing on local's favorite brands including Stability, Illicit, Origin, and Cosmic Seed. Their friendly and knowledgeable budtenders are eager to help customers find exactly what they need and answer their questions. Sunny Daze also provides direct guidance for anyone interested in obtaining their medical marijuana card.

Media Contact:

David Craig, dcraig@mrkt-theagency.com





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138603