SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRcheck Replacing Breathalyzers in the American Judicial System

Alternatives, Inc. First Residential Reentry Center in Nation to Switch to Touch-based Alcohol Detection

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that it has signed a software as a service (SaaS) agreement with Alternatives, Inc. ("Alternatives"), a Montana-based company and a leader in innovative corrections and re-entry strategies. Alternatives offers a wide range of services to its more than 7,000 clients, including 450 state, federal and work release clients across its two residential programs.

Successful Trial Proves Performance and Drives Full Installation

Alternatives previously hosted a field study of the SOBRcheck touch-based, passive alcohol detection technology. The study validated the client enrollment process, its multi-scan daily use and its efficacy for replacing breathalyzers as the primary front line screening solution. Alternatives has now installed SOBRcheck devices at the entry points of its men's facility, with clients confirming identity and sobriety with just the touch of a finger - no manual ID logging, or invasive breath, blood or urine samples required. All results are immediately and securely communicated to administrators via the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Alternatives, Inc. Continues to Pioneer Innovative Technologies

Alternatives executes on a mission to promote public safety and challenge clients to become responsible, productive citizens through firm, fair and consistent supervision, treatment and education.

"We have continuously developed programs to meet the prevailing needs of the judicial system", stated Alternatives Founder and CEO Dave Armstrong. "SOBRcheck's innovative technology creates significant efficiencies, freeing up invaluable time to empower client recovery." Continued Dave Armstrong, "The technology is much faster and more sanitary than breathalyzers, and with its biometric identity verification it lets our employees always know 'who is who' - even with a constantly changing clientele. We also face other challenges to breath testing, as many clients suffer from limited lung capacity while others try to 'game' the system by altering their breathing. The touch-based SOBRcheck solves both problems."

SOBRsafe Advancing Alcohol Screening for the Judicial Market

"We are passionate about helping organizations like Alternatives get people back into the mainstream, and we believe we can do so through uniform, passive alcohol screening with real-time results and identity verification," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "We feel that this information can develop community confidence and enable the clients to build trust toward a productive future. We look forward to reporting results of our installation and to supporting other organizations in the judicial market in their missions to safely reintegrate large client bases."

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include airlines and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

