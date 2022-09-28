Launch Includes 5 cbdMD SKUs with the retailer across the US East Coast

Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, announced an agreement with regional grocery retailer, Wegmans Food Market, Inc. The initial launch will feature 5 SKUs from cbdMD, making Wegmans the first major grocer to include ingestible cbdMD products as a part of their in-store selection. Products will soon be available at various Wegmans locations across the east coast.

cbdMD has held NSF cGMP manufacturing certification for several years. Earlier this year cbdMD was the first CBD brand to achieve NSF product certification on several of its products and is currently the first and only CBD brand that has earned the coveted NSF Certified for Sport for its Sleep and Everyday softgels. cbdMD Certified for Sport products provide athletes, first responders, government workers and others all the benefits of CBD with the confidence the products are THC free1 and they will not fail a drug test when taking the products as directed.

"We are excited that Wegmans has recognized the investment and commitment we have made to delivering superior CBD products to consumers," said Kevin MacDermott, President of cbdMD. "Our products have become an essential part of many people's daily health and wellness routine and with cbdMD you can be confident that they are safe and of the highest quality. For us this is a springboard into the grocery channel, and we are thrilled to be working with Wegmans, as leaders in our respective categories, to bring quality and effective cbdMD products to more customers."

The initial launch includes Apple Cider Vinegar and Immune Boost CBD gummies, plus Calm and Focus CBD capsules. Also available soon will be cbdMD's CBD PM NSF Certified for Sport softgels, the first CBD product to earn the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport®. This will mark the first time that a product with this certification has been offered at a nationwide retailer.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

