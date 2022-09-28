Cytta Corp.: CYTTA Corp Inks Deal with Ocean County New Jersey Sheriff's Department to Deploy IGAN 2.0

Incident Command System to Assist Law Enforcement in A Myriad of Situations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Addressing the urgent need for an advanced and affordable law enforcement integrated communications platform utilizing the latest video integration technologies, Cytta Corp (OTCQB: "CYCA," the "Company") today announced that they have signed with the New Jersey's Ocean County Sheriff's Office as the latest adopter of their IGAN 2.0 (Incident Global Area Network) Incident Command System. The IGAN 2.0 ICS integrates any available video and audio streams (drones, body cams, fixed cameras, cell phones etc.), enabling real-time situational awareness while providing relevant and detailed actionable intelligence to law enforcement on an ongoing basis.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, a well-respected forty-year veteran of law enforcement and Senior Member of the Technology Committee for the National Sheriffs' Association, has purchased our IGAN 2.0 ICS for immediate installation. Sheriff Mastronardy's decision for Ocean County, follows extensive meetings, discussions, and a series of demonstrations by the Cytta technology team to multiple Sheriff's at the National Sheriff's Association annual meeting in Kansas City in July 2022.

"IGAN provides law enforcement officers with the data they need to make critical, on-scene decisions," said Sheriff Michael Mastronardi. "It will become an indispensable technology that can provide protection and security to our communities. We look forward to implementing within our department and then connecting all public and private schools, and community organizations further ensuring the safety and security of Ocean County."

"Sheriff Mastronardi's tech-forward thinking and adoption of IGAN 2.0 ICS system illustrates his confidence in how our technology can add considerable capabilities and resources to his Office and provide immediate solutions for safety and security of his community. Additionally, it clearly illustrates his personal dedication toward seeking, incorporating, and providing the best in public safety for his community," said Cary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "We look forward to deploying IGAN 2.0 ICS within the Ocean Country Sheriff's Department, and all other venues they oversee to ensure that every law enforcement officer in his jurisdiction is able to access mission-critical data regardless of location or venue during an incident."

IGAN 2.0 ICS is a highly secure, SaaS-based advanced system that offers real-time, integrated communications for multiple video and voice devices. Cytta's IGAN platform is a fully integrated, multimedia connectivity platform that incorporates integrated features, including an "advanced interactive mapping" feature and other advanced intelligence capabilities.

The new features of the SaaS based IGAN 2.0 ICS allow for the collection and dissemination of real-time video and audio situational awareness while concurrently serving as a real-time information collection and integration tool. Cytta also recently assisted law enforcement with the development of a new protocol for the platform called "DroneClear," a building surveillance and breaching capability that provides law enforcement officers utilizing the IGAN with advanced intelligence before entering any potentially dangerous space via real-time video feeds from small drones deployed internally in a building or home during any incident.

IGAN has the unique capability of capturing multiple video and audio streams, regardless of source, in real-time and collecting them into immediately actionable information. This allows all participating first responders, real-time crime center(s), and fusion centers to act together based on the actionable information that had previously been difficult or impossible to attain. IGAN has been utilized successfully in life and death scenarios, including hostage-taking, search-and-rescue, felony-in-progress, fugitive apprehension, building and home searches, and warrant-based apprehensions.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology designed to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN 2.0 Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates, in real-time, any available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing while providingrelevant, actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis. The IGAN 2.0 ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness while simultaneously serving asa real-time intelligence collection and integration tool. The IGAN 2.0 is a practical, valuable and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows connected venues such as schools, malls, event venues, religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. A SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system can securely stream video in high definition through extremely low bandwidth with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to create/deliver a high-quality video/audio/information real-time platform that is not readily discernible from reality, making a virtual 'Reality Delivered.'

Sheriff Mastronardy (https://sheriff.co.ocean.nj.us/frmSheriff) is a former President and currently serves as treasurer of the Sheriff's Association of New Jersey (SANJ) and has served as New Jersey's SACOP representative, the Juvenile Justice Committee, the Conference Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and New Jersey's Sheriff Association. He is past president of the Ocean County Association of Chiefs of Police and the New Jersey State Chiefs of Police Association. He has been a consultant to NOBLE (National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives) on Cultural Diversity issues and served on the New Jersey Human Relations Commission. Sheriff Mastronardy attended Central Regional High School, graduated from Northeastern University in 1974 and John Jay College in 1979, obtaining a master's degree in Public Administration. He has served on the faculty as an adjunct professor at Rutgers University, Monmouth University and Fairleigh Dickinson University.

