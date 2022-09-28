BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / After a wreck, every car accident victim deserves quick and professional service and guidance from a trusted attorney regarding their personal injury claim. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has specialized in providing this service for their clients for over 35 years. Recently, the experienced Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers team in Bowling Green, Ky., helped secure an $850,000 settlement for a car accident victim.

On Aug. 20, 2021, Ms. Freeman was traveling south on Three Springs Road, near Fred Lively Road, with her one-year-old daughter in the vehicle. As she approached the intersection, an individual driving a Ford F-150 truck with a trailer attached pulled out in front of her. Freeman was forced to swerve onto the right shoulder and off the road to avoid hitting the truck and trailer. As a result, her vehicle flipped four times, and Freeman was ejected from the vehicle on the second roll. Her one-year-old daughter, who was safely strapped into her car seat, sustained minor injuries; however, Freeman was life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was assessed for a broken tailbone, fractured and dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and shattered right hip, which could only be reconstructed with a plate and multiple screws.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Secures $850,000 Auto Wreck Settlement for Kentucky Car Accident Victim

After taking Freeman on as a client, the Hughes & Coleman team quickly gathered evidence and entered negotiations with the defendant's insurance company. In less than a year, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers secured an auto accident settlement of $850,000, which covered her medical expenses and lost wages. Learn more about Freeman's case here.

When dealing with an insurance company or insurance adjuster, there are no guarantees for a fair settlement, so it is vital to have an experienced team of lawyers to help fight to get you what you deserve. The best course of action is to hire a law firm that regularly handles injury cases and has a proven track record of successfully securing car accident settlements. Click here to learn more about other settlements the Hughes & Coleman team has secured. Additionally, if you have been injured due to a car accident in Bowling Green, Ky., watch Why You Need A Personal Injury Lawyer After A Car Accident in Bowling Green, Ky.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time when seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is crucial. Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. They also make it a point to inform clients at every stage of their injury claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers - Control Starts With A Call

The Hughes & Coleman team handles many car accident cases, for more information see https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/bowling-green-car-accident-lawyers/. To learn more regarding this specific case settlement, visit https://posts.gle/6zkR1o.

The Hughes and Coleman team is ready to help if someone needs a personal injury lawyer. For more information about Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, call 800-800-4600 or visit https://www.hughesandcoleman.com/.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers

About Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers:

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

