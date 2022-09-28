Launched by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the "Taiwan Modest Fashion and Beauty Online Pop-up Shop" was launched virtually with its official announcement on September 27th at 2 pm (Taipei time) through a live online broadcast. The event aims to advertise Taiwanese firms and introduce good-quality products with a series of activities, including Online Pop-up Shop, Modest Fashion Show, Makeup Demo, Halal Beauty product launch, and one-on-one online Business Matchmaking. This event was co-organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), Taiwan Sweater Industry Association (TSIA), and the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005297/en/

Director General of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ms. Cynthia Kiang (right 2), President CEO of TAITRA, Mr. Simon Wang (left 2) cut the ribbon for the opening of the 2022 Taiwan Modest Fashion Pop-up Shop (Photo: Business Wire)

The Online Pop-up Shop showcases more than 35 premium beauty products suppliers from Taiwan. The Modest Fashion Show also announced the latest clothes by well-known Taiwanese clothing brand designers such as SABRA ANDRE, GIOIA PAN, and young promising designers from Malaysia and Indonesia. Ms. Cynthia Kiang, the Director General of BOFT, is wearing an elegant Muslim-style tailored dress, while Mr. Simon Wang, the President CEO of TAITRA, is wearing a hand-made gorgeous Muslim patterned bow tie. The programs of Makeup Demo and Halal Beauty product experience present the BEST Taiwan beauty products.

You are all invited to visit the "Taiwan Modest Fashion and Beauty Online Pop-up Shop." The Online Pop-up Shop will run until the end of 2022 and the event video is available at: https://modestfashiontaiwan.taiwantrade.com/

In April 2017, TAITRA was entrusted by the government to set up the Taiwan Halal Center and help promote the Taiwanese Halal industry. After many efforts, Taiwan's Muslim tourism-friendly image has hit a record high. This year, it was ranked second among all non-Organization for Islamic Cooperation (non-OIC) countries in terms of Muslim-friendly travel in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI). The survey provided exciting good news for Taiwan's tourism industry. We aim to create a Muslim-friendly environment in which Muslims can purchase quality products made in Taiwan without worries and have more convenient lives. To explore more interesting products, please visit our online shop.

For more information, please contact your local Taiwan Trade Center Branch Office.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005297/en/

Contacts:

Taiwan Trade Center, Istanbul by email: istanbul@taitra.org.tw or tel: 90-212-2904000