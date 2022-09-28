Partners expand and enhance their products and services by offering the most intuitive and easy-to-implement feedback software that delivers "Experience-in-Context"

Alchemer a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) and enterprise feedback technology announced today the launch of its expanded Partner Program. The program provides SaaS vendors and market research firms with new revenue streams, differentiated offerings, and additional features and functionality for their products and services. Traditional resellers can also leverage the Partner Program by adding Alchemer's software to their portfolios.

Only Alchemer offers partners the unique "Experience-in-Context" capability, which allows SaaS providers to directly enrich business processes and data with customer and employee feedback all within the context of their solutions. By easily integrating Alchemer survey and customer feedback software into their software products, SaaS providers can extend their offering to deliver "Experience-in-Context" of their solutions.

The Alchemer Partner Program also provides a great way for market research and consulting firms to leverage their unique methodologies to drive more business. Their expertise and intellectual property, combined with Alchemer's market-leading software, allows them to extend and monetize their services. An Alchemer partnership strengthens these firms' competitive positioning by capitalizing on their proprietary expertise.

"We are excited to launch the expanded Partner Program," said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer. "In today's business environment, every organization is looking to grow customer and employee loyalty and retention. This is best achieved by directly engaging customers and employees, and we help our partners do that best by leveraging their products, methodologies, and expertise to deliver 'Experience-in-Context' to their customers."

About Alchemer

Alchemer offers the world's most flexible feedback and data collection platform, with twice as many question types and a low-code design that allows innovative thinkers across organizations to solve real business problems cost-effectively. Alchemer serves more than 13,000 global customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Alchemer visit www.alchemer.com.

