The US Inflation Reduction Act includes more than $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, incentivizing companies like Endurans Solar to expand domestic production.From pv magazine USA The US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 brings new emphasis on American-made products that support the transition to clean energy. The IRA includes more than $60 billion for domestic manufacturing across the clean energy supply chain, as the country seeks to source from within to support its own supply chain. The US-made solar supply chain is lacking in some core components, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...