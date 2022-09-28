374Water Inc.: 374Water will "SCWOify" the City of New Orleans during WEFTEC 2022, Calling All Innovators, Visionaries, and Thought Leaders of the Water and Wastewater Industry to "Think Supercritical"

Learn about 374Water's AirSCWO Technology and how it effectively recovers resources from wet wastes, including sludges and biosolids, and eliminates contaminants of emerging concern such as PFAS, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, and others.

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) , a social impact, cleantech company announced today it will attend and exhibit at WEFTEC 2022 , the water technology event. The 95th Annual Technical Exhibition & Conference will take place October 8-12 at The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. 374Water will be featured at Booth 3829 where team members will be available to present and discuss the AirSCWO Technology, and its applications in the water and wastewater industry.

"Create Connections. Transform Tomorrow," is the theme of WEFTEC 2022. The organizers hope attendees, presenters, and exhibitors will tap into the power of our communities to transform the future of water. Water and wastewater professionals from around the world will experience first-hand the best in water quality education, leading experts, the latest technology and trends, and proven solutions.

"374Water is pleased to participate in WEFTEC 2022, one of the premier water events in the world. PFAS contamination of water and the environment is a major issue facing the world and it will be an important topic of conversation at the conference," said Doug Hatler, Chief Revenue Officer of 374Water. "AirSCWO eliminates PFAS in sludge, biosolids, spent media, and separation concentrates. It's rapidly emerging as one of the leading technologies for solving the ubiquitous PFAS problem."

About 374Water:

374Water is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ: SCWO ), global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

