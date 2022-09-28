Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches Realmadrid TV on Atmosphere

Businesses can now stream multiple weekly matches from LaLiga and UEFA Champions League, exclusive interviews, and more all day-everyday on Atmosphere

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp. ?(NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that the Company's soccer-centric service Realmadrid TV has launched on Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses, in the U.S. With a loyal and passionate global fanbase, Real Madrid is one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The partnership looks to expand Realmadrid TV's footprint by tapping into Atmosphere's extensive network of over 35,000 venues. The channel will join Cinedigm's other popular offering, The Bob Ross Channel, which is also available on Atmosphere.

Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere's free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature, news and entertainment, reaching more than 42 million unique visitors per month. The company was also included on this year's Forbes's Next Billion-Dollar Startups list and Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies list.

Realmadrid TV, which launched last year, provides viewers one-of-a-kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's LaLiga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the streaming channel plays classic programming, features exclusive club insight, breaking news and more. More than 8,000 hours of content is available annually. Currently, the streaming channel features the following programming:

Real Madrid's La Liga Games

Live Press Conferences

Exclusive Interviews

Live Training Sessions

Classic Matches

Magazine Shows

Real Madrid News Programming

"We know that viewers gravitate towards exciting and unique programming on Atmosphere," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "Real Madrid, the reigning European Champions, have one of the most dedicated fanbases, and working with Atmosphere allows both fans and casual viewers the ability to watch Real Madrid programming at their favorite establishments."

"There is a massive appetite for sports programming on Atmosphere," said Sebastian Quinn, Director of Partnerships at Atmosphere. "Cinedigm's Realmadrid TV is the perfect way to bring soccer to our 35,000 venues: showing full matches from an iconic European team - an Atmosphere first."

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ABOUT ATMOSPHERE

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company's 2022 Most Innovative Companies and Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups lists, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

