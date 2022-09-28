Jupiter Wellness Inc.: Jupiter Wellness Announces Notice of Allowance for Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies U.S. Patent

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a notice of allowance for patent application No. 16/747,685, titled "Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies." Jupiter Wellness acquired this case through its recent acquisition of Applied Biology assets.

The patent relates to the composition and methods for inducing (up-regulating) the expression of sulfotransferases in the hair follicles on the scalp. Induction of the sulfotransferase enzyme in hair follicles increases the sulfonation capacity of minoxidil; thus, increasing the response level to oral and topical minoxidil in the treatment of alopecia.

Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer said, "This new patent bolsters our growing position in the hair loss market and further protects our continued investment in the market. Patents covering compositions and methods provide some of the strongest protections a patent can provide. Through the acquisition of Applied Biology assets and the continued work of our team, we are even more strongly positioned to expand our reach in the global hair loss treatment market."

Jupiter Wellness has licensed the minoxidil adjuvant therapies covered by this patent to Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, the largest marketer of minoxidil in Japan.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness is a diversified company supporting health and wellness through the research and development of over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The Company's product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at https://jupiterwellness.com/email-alerts/ and by following Jupiter Wellness on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: media@jupiterwellness.com

Investor Contact

Phone: 561-244-7100

Email: investors@jupiterwellness.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding Jupiter Wellness, including, the anticipated timing of studies and the results and benefits thereof. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "explore," "evaluate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on each of the Company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Jupiter Wellness' control. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks and uncertainties affecting Jupiter Wellness, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jupiter Wellness' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including Jupiter Wellness' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and future filings and reports by Jupiter Wellness. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the combined company is not currently aware may also affect each of the companies' forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Jupiter Wellness on its website or otherwise. Jupiter Wellness undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations, or other circumstances that exist after the date on which the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: Jupiter Wellness Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717727/Jupiter-Wellness-Announces-Notice-of-Allowance-for-Minoxidil-Adjuvant-Therapies-US-Patent