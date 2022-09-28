EQS-News: Brookside Energy Ltd

Brookside Energy kicks off phase-two drilling program in SWISH AOI



28.09.2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Contact Details Proactive Investors Jonathan Jackson +61 431 597 771 writers.australia@proactiveinvestors.com

News Source: News Direct



28.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

