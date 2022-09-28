Francesa Cipriani Surprises Fans with New Streaming Event Exclusive to Bigo Live

ROME, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigo Live, one of the world's leading live streaming platforms, adds Francesca Cipriani (BIGO ID: Francescacipry) to its live talent with the announcement of "Una serata in Compagnia di Francesca Cipriani". The event will be hosted by influencer Lisa Fusco (BIGO ID: Lisafusco) on September 29 from 21:00 to 22:30 (IT time). Viewers can watch the talent show, participate in Q&A sessions and interactive games. Several fans will also get the chance to participate in a virtual meet and greet during the live stream.





Francesca announced the show, "I am super excited for my first Bigo Live event. The most important asset to any performer is the connection with their fans. Unlike pre-recorded or large venue shows, live streaming lets one get closer and engage with more fans and audiences globally. With its vast reach, no one does it as well as Bigo Live."

Francesca grew up in Sulmona and made her debut on Italian television in 2005 as an anchorwoman and correspondent for Valle Peligna's Onda TV. In 2006 her popularity exploded after joining the sixth edition of the reality show Grande Fratello. Between 2006 and 2007, she hosted the weekly column Show Television on Sky. She also took part in several satirical programs on Comedy Central. In 2010, Francesca made it to the big screen with the release of the feature film Un neomelodico presidente.

"Live streaming allows genuine interaction between stars and viewers, something we're looking to channel through Una serata in Compagnia di Francesca Cipriani. A Bigo Live spokesperson said, "Bigo Live Italy has always been supportive of the local community and has created various initiatives to provide pan-entertainment options for Italians".

Since 2016, Bigo Live has strived to become the go-to source for interactive and engaging entertainment. Such engagements are part of Bigo Live's efforts to provide exclusive opportunities for the community to interact with their favourite local celebrities. Francesca Cipriani joins other regional and global superstars, such as french pop stars Kendji Girac and comedian Kevin Razy, dutch DJ Quintino among many others, who similarly took to Bigo Live to spread positivity, hope and joy.

"Una serata in Compagnia di Francesca Cipriani"





