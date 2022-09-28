Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering state of the art mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators worldwide, is pleased to announce that its proprietary live dealer games (VegasLounge) are now live with Markor Technology. (Please refer to June 9, 2022 announcement).

Under the terms of the agreement, Markor Technology will add Playgon's market leading proprietary mobile-first live dealer and e-table offering to its content library, which will be availabile to all of Markor Technology's global client base. The initial launch includes access to numerous new operators including one of Europe's leading online gaming companies which has an established player base in more than 150 countries. Additional onboarding of new customers is expected in the near future as Markor Technology introduces Playgon Games' innovative mobile live dealer product to its customers.

"We are delighted to partner with an up and coming global iGaming B2B company such as Markor Technology," said Darcy Krogh, President, and CEO of Playgon Games. "Our integration timeline was quick and seamless and the initial operator interest has been awesome. We look forward to working with the Markor Technology team to achieve many milestones together."

Melissa Summerfield, CEO at Markor Technology said, "Operators are always looking for new and exciting content that will appeal to players, therefore offering our customers state-of-the-art content is something we pride ourselves on. Playgon Games' innovative breadth of live casino games are a fantastic addition to our portfolio and we are confident that they will be hugely popular with the players."

About Markor Technology

Markor Technology is a leading global provider of B2B and B2C technology solutions and services to global iGaming operators. The company provides a comprehensive multi-product vertical and multi-licensed PAM system, which can be tailored to both self-serviced or managed solution, that allows operators to efficiently and effectively run all aspects of their online businesses. In addition, it has a game content aggregation platform that boasts over 5,000 titles from leading suppliers.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current SaaS platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact: Mike Marrandino, Director

Tel: (604) 722-5225

Email: mikem@playgon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

