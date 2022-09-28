Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces that it has signed a partnership agreement with Immobilière 3F, the leading player in social housing, which is committed to promoting the construction of low-carbon cement-based housing and to making this commitment a reality for 50% of its housing production under direct contracting from 2023.

As part of an experimentation contract signed in September 2020, the GCC, Immobilière 3F and Hoffmann Green teams were able to test Hoffman carbon-free cement on a construction site of 85 social housing units based in Saint-Leu-la-Forêt (95). At the end of this very successful test, Hoffmann Green and Immobilière 3F decided to continue their cooperation with the signing of a partnership agreement in which the number 1 in social housing undertakes to:

Develop and implement low carbon footprint real estate projects, and therefore encourage the whole construction sector to reduce its carbon impact;

Use low carbon footprint concrete, i.e. concrete whose binder is clinker-free or whose carbon impact is less than 120kgCO2/m3 of concrete based on a C25/30;

Extend this ambition to 50% of its directly contracted housing production from 2023, and to aim for 100% of its directly contracted production by 2030.

As a builder and developer of more than 4,000 housing units per year and manager of more than 140,000 rental units, homes and businesses in the Île-de-France area, Immobilière 3F, through its partnership with Hoffmann, is thus implementing its 3F Climat approach, which aims to foster sobriety in construction and use in terms of materials, energy, natural resources and water management.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "After the successful cooperation on the Saint-Leu-la-Forêt site, we are delighted to extend our partnership with Immobilière 3F, which intends to gradually replace the traditional cements used on its sites with clinker-free cements. This contract with the number one social housing company should represent significant volumes, several tens of thousands of tons of no-clinker cement, since Immobilière 3F is committed to moving towards the prescription of low-carbon cements for all its directly contracted projects by 2030."

Valérie Fournier, CEO of Immobilière 3F, explains: "As a leading player in social housing and historically committed to the fight against global warming, we are very proud of the signing of this partnership agreement with Hoffmann Green, including strong commitments. These commitments embody our desire to foster the development of low-carbon, high-performance buildings and reflect our innovation policy and promotion of local know-how in favour of a more environmentally friendly construction offer."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times more energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT IMMOBILIERE 3F

IMMOBILIERE 3F is a social housing company, a subsidiary of the Action Logement Group, a leading player in social and intermediate housing, whose aim is to facilitate access to housing to promote employment. IMMOBILIERE 3F manages more than 140,000 social housing units, homes and businesses in Île-de-France.

IMMOBILIERE 3F has long-standing expertise in project management, and builds and renovates its housing stock in order to provide its tenants with quality, sustainable and environmentally friendly housing. environment. It has been committed for many years to the fight against climate change, the protection of biodiversity, the services provided to tenants, comfort and health in housing.

IMMOBILIERE 3F is committed to a 3F Climat approach aimed at promoting sobriety in construction and use, in terms of materials, energy, natural resources and water management.

For more information: https://www.groupe3f.fr/

