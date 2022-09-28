Simon Data Recognized as a Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Simon Data enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud to increase engagement and marketing ROI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Simon Data today announced that it has been recognized as an Activation & Measurement leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers, Snowflake identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. These categories include:

Analytics

Integration & Modeling

Identity & Enrichment

Activation & Measurement

Business Intelligence

Data Science & Machine Learning

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. It also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Marketing professionals continue to expand their investments in data to improve their organization's digital marketing activities," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Simon Data emerged as a leader in the Activation & Measurement category with joint customers by further extending customers' data on the Snowflake Data Cloud to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions."

"We're thrilled that Snowflake identified Simon Data as a leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Jason Davis, CEO of Simon Data. "Our Customer Data Platform, built on Snowflake's Data Cloud, enables today's marketers to unlock their data investments and ensure they get the most out of their marketing data stack. Historically, marketing technology decisions have represented a tradeoff between strong data capabilities, and smart workflows and end applications. Simon's core vision is supported by Snowflake, and starts with harnessing customers' enterprise data strategy into the CDP to power a next-generation of personalized customer experiences."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences.

About Simon Data

Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architecture that makes data hard to access and deploy. That's why Tripadvisor, Equinox, JetBlue, ASOS, Venmo and many others count on Simon Data to connect with consumers. Low code, the Simon Data Platform is designed for use by marketers - turning them into data scientists. Simon Data is a 2022 Built-In Best Places to Work, Great Places to Work Certified, and is an 8-time G2 Leader in the CDP space. To learn more, visit www.simondata.com.

