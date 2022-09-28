Decline in operating profitability and net income at -€269m significantly impacted by asset impairments

The ORPEA Group (Paris:ORP) reports its consolidated results, reviewed by the statutory auditors, for the six months ended 30 June 2022, which were approved today by the Board of Directors.

Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer, said: "ORPEA has strong assets: first and foremost, 71,000 professionals who are as committed as ever to our residents and patients; its care protocols, which have always been one of the pillars of the Group; and its dense network of facilities with leading positions in its main countries. As a result, turnover for the first half of 2022 is up by more than 10%.

However, the company has been severely affected by the unethical behaviour of its former managers and by its rapid international and real estate development, which have weakened ORPEA's financial situation. The net result is thus strongly affected by assets depreciation.

In this context, I took a first series of very concrete measures this summer. These include the launch of an ambitious recruitment plan, greater autonomy for facility managers to hire and improve quality of care, and more dialogue with families, as evidenced by the results of the "Etats Généraux du Grand Age" held in France. This is a first step that will be followed by a transformation plan to be presented in the autumn, paving the way for the definition of a new model, bringing more trust and more transparency in the support of the most fragile people."

*



1. Consolidated income statement

(€m) including IFRS16 impact 2021 H1 2021 H1 2022 Chg. H1 2022 vs. H1 2021 Revenue 4 299 2,070 2,295 +10.9% EBITDAR 1 070 515 427 -17.1% EBITDAR margin 24,9% 24.9% 18.6% -628 bps EBITDA 1 041 499 415 -16.9% EBITDA margin 24,2% 24.1% 18.1% -605 bps Recurring Operating Profit 396 231 82 -64.6% Recurring operating margin 9,2% 11.1% 3.6% -758 bps Non current items -41 12 -251 Operating Profit (Loss) 355 242 -170 Net Finance cost -249 -109 -96 Result before tax 106 133 -266 Net Result Group share 65 102 -269 Rental income not deducted from EBITDA under IFRS16 was €171 million in H1 2021 and €202m in H1 2022 (the increase being mainly due to the development of the Group). EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS16 was €682m for the full year 2021, €326 million for H1 2021 and €209 million for H1 2022.

Revenue for the first half of 2022 amounted to €2,295m, up 10.9%, of which 6.4% was organic. Activity was characterised by good overall momentum in clinics both in France and internationally, and in retirement homes outside France. In France, the nursing home activity was affected by the crisis faced by the Company (5-point decrease in occupancy rate between January and April 2022 followed by a gradual recovery). Revenue for the period benefited from the contribution of acquisitions made in 2021 and changes in scope in 2022.

EBITDAR was €426.7m in H1 2022, representing a margin of 18.6%, compared with 24.9% in H1 2022. This decline, totalling around 628 bps, is mainly attributable:

for approximately 190 bps, to the substantial reduction in Covid-related compensations received in its various countries (net impact: €40m), which the increase in the Group's occupancy rate between the two periods did not offset;

for approximately 190 bps, to the recording of sizeable specific income, totalling €40m (reversal of provisions, reduction of social security contributions and VAT credits) in the first half of 2021 that did not recur in 2022;

for approximately 213 bps, to an increase in other costs in a highly inflationary environment for purchases, whereas the rates charged to patients and residents remained virtually stable in the short term. The most marked inflationary effects were on catering and especially on energy. As a result of the hedging policy decisions made in 2021, the company's energy purchases for 2022 are only partially hedged, and there is no hedging on electricity in France in particular. As a result, the Group's energy costs as a percentage of revenue in the first half of 2022 stood at 2.9%, compared with 1.9% in the first half of 2021.

EBITDA amounted to €414.9m, representing a margin of 18.1% of sales.

Recurring Operating Profit (after depreciation and provisions) was €81.8m, which compares to €230.7m in H1 2021.

Depreciation, amortisation and provisions amounted to €333.2m, compared with €268.7m in the first half of 2021. This change includes the increase in depreciation and amortisation linked to the increase in the number of facilities operated, as well as an additional allocation to the provisions of €83.2m that had been booked at 31 December 2021 following the joint IGF-IGAS (France's Inspectorate General for Finance and Inspectorate General for Social Affairs) mission's report. The latter was increased to €100.8 million at 30 June 2022, an increase of €17.6m. This change includes the estimated surplus of €14.3m for the first half of 2022 (compared to €41m for the whole of 2021) and an additional €3.3m following the notification received from the CNSA ("Caisse Nationale de Solidarité pour l'Autonomie").

Indeed, on 29 July 2022, the CNSA notified ORPEA S.A. that it intended, following the report of the joint IGF-IGAS audit dated March 2022, to request the return of unduly received funding in the amount of €55.8m.

In its reply dated 29 August 2022, ORPEA undertook to reimburse a sum of €25.6m, corresponding to:

- the territorial economic contribution (CET) and the social solidarity contribution (C3S), for €19.6m. For the record, these amounts had not been provisioned at the close of the 2021 accounts;

- amounts corresponding to end-of-year discounts that would have been received from our suppliers for purchases financed by the "care" section, for €5.6m;

- expenses related to the cost of taking out civil liability insurance policies, for €0.5m.

The Company has reallocated its provision lines to be consistent with the amounts requested and has made additional provisions of €3.3 million. On the other hand, ORPEA has not made any provision for the staff costs demanded with regard to the life auxiliaries "filling in" as assistant nurses, corresponding to an amount of €30.2m.

The table below summarises the evolution of the provisions mentioned above:

in €m Provisions as of 31 December 2021 Charges to provisions H1 2022 Reversal of provisions H1 2022 Provisions as of 30 June 2022 2017-2020 surpluses (*) 19.8 19.8 2021 surpluses (before validation of statement of income and expenditure (**)) 41.1 41.1 H1 2022 surpluses (estimate) 14.3 14.3 Total provisions related to surpluses 60.9 14.3 75.2 Provisions for repayment of charges linked to Care and Dependancy 22.3 3.3 25.6 Total provisions 83.2 17.6 100.8 (*) The surpluses correspond to the unused part of the public subsidies for activities related to care and dependency (**) "ERRD" (Etats Réalisés des Recettes et des Dépenses statement of provisional income and expenses) are made annually by all dependancy care operators and validated by Authorities

The net finance cost was -€96.1m, including a positive effect of €24m provision on interest rate hedging instruments, with no impact on the Company's cash position.

Non-current items amounted to -€251.4m. They include €20m of costs related to the management of the crisis and €186m of asset depreciations. These impairments, unrelated to the crisis faced by the Group in France, concern intangible assets, €79m to goodwill in Brazil (on Brazil Senior Living and on the Group's historical activities whose development prospects are slower than expected) and €49m to the valuation of operating licences. In addition, an impairment of €58m was recognised on receivables from related parties, mainly in Belgium.

The net result for the first half of 2022 was a loss of €269.4m.

It is specified that the accounts at 30/06/2022 do not include the potential accounting implications of the ongoing strategic review, nor the outcome of negotiations currently being conducted with the Group's historical partners:

For the June 2022 financial statements, asset impairments have been made for specific assets partially impaired at the end of 2021 or for assets for which an indication of potential impairment has been identified for subsequent years. The other "Cash Generating Units" (CGUs) were not tested for the June closing as the Group has initiated the preparation of a strategic review of the CGUs and its property assets. This strategic plan will form the basis for updating the annual impairment of goodwill and intangible assets across all CGUs as of 31 December 2022, the annual valuation of property assets and the monitoring of the Group's compliance with the commitments made under the financing obtained in June 2022.



Advances granted by the ORPEA Group to associates and joint ventures amounted to €478m at 30 June 2022. Advances granted by the ORPEA Group to other companies amounted to €220m. A significant part of these receivables concerns a single partner. ORPEA has entered into negotiations with this partner to unwind the partnerships and recover the real estate assets in exchange for the receivables. To date, and without prejudging the outcome of these negotiations in the second half of the year, the Group does not anticipate significant future losses on these receivables given the value of the underlying real estate assets.

2. Main balances of the consolidated balance sheet

(€m) 31 Dec. 2021 30 June 2022 Net tangible assets 8,069 8,475 Net intangible assets 3,076 3,065 Shareholder's equity 3,811 3,703 Gross financial debt 8,863 9,476 Including financial liabilities maturing within one year 1,856 1,842 Cash 952 1,133 Net financial debt 7,910 8,343 Lease commitments (IFRS16) 3,265 3,557

At 30 June 2022, the value of tangible assets amounted to €8,475m, an increase of €406m, mainly as a result of construction projects.

Intangible assets amounted to €3,065m.

Net debt amounted to €8,343m, up €433m.

Cash amounted to €1,133m, an increase of €181m compared with the end of 2021. This increase was due to drawdowns undertaken within the framework of the financing agreement.

3. Covenants as of 30 June 2022

The Company reminds readers that bilateral bank loans as well as borrowings made under German law, Schuldschein, for a total amount of c. €4.1bn as of 30 June 2022, are subject to the following contractually agreed covenants, tested on a half-yearly basis:

R1 = consolidated net financial debt (excluding net real estate debt) and (consolidated EBITDA excluding IFRS161 6 x net real estate debt) R2 = consolidated net financial debt Equity quasi equity2

As of 30 June 2022, these two ratios stood at 3,58 and 1,87 respectively, within the required limits of 5.5x for R1 and 2.0x for R2 at 30 June 2022. The components of the calculation are shown in the table below:

(€m) 31 December 2021 30 June 2022 Consolidated net financial debt (1) 7,910 8,343 o.w debt allocated to real estate 87.7% 96.5% Net real estate debt (2) 6,937 8,047 EBITDA excluding IFRS16 (3) [last twelve months] 682 565 Equity quasi equity (4) 4,574 4,470 R1 ratio [(1)-(2) [(3)-6% x (2)] 3.66 3.58 R2 ratio (1) (4) 1.73 1.87 (*) Starting from the calculation made in June 2022, the approach has been redefined to better reflect the allocation of debt to real estate. This allocation is now carried out in detail on a line-by-line basis. (**) This figure is used only for the calculation of R1 ratio

Update on the Financing Agreement announced on 13 June 2022

The Group has started to overhaul its financing strategy, with a first step based on the Financing Agreement announced on 13 June 2022, which was the subject of a conciliation protocol approved by the Nanterre Commercial Court on 10 June 2022.

This syndicated loan of €1.729 billion (comprising several A1, A2, A3, A4 and B loans) is to be made available progressively until 31 December 2022, subject to conditions precedent. It is associated with an optional refinancing facility of up to €1.5 billion (C1 and C2 loans), which is intended to refinance any existing financing (excluding any bonds, Euro PP or Schuldschein) of the ORPEA Group that is not secured. Details of the Terms and Conditions of these credit facilities are available in the presentation attached to this Press Release.

The status of the drawdowns on these various financing lines is summarized in the table below:

Under the terms of the Financing Agreement, the Company has made a number of commitments, including a commitment to maintain a consolidated cash level of €300m at the end of each quarter, starting on 30 June 2023 (only financial ratio commitment to comply with), commitments to dispose of property assets3 for an amount of €1bn by 31 December 2023, increased to €1,5bn by December 2024 and to €2bn before the end of 2025, of which, and commitments to allocate net proceeds from the disposal of operating assets4 for a cumulative amount of €1.2bn. As at 27 September 2022, a gross value of €94m of property assets had been sold as part of the transaction in the Netherlands announced on 28 July 2022. ORPEA remains fully committed to implementing the commitments made in the framework of this financing but remains exposed to the risk of not being able to respect the terms of this Agreement. As security for the repayment of the amounts due under the syndicated loan agreement, ORPEA has granted first ranking pledges on certain of its assets representing 25% and 32% of the Group's revenues respectively. The collateral will be enforceable in the event of certain events of default under these agreements (in particular in the event of a breach of covenants or cross default on other debts in excess of €100m).

The repayment schedule of the gross financial debt as of 30 June 2022, pro forma of the drawdowns made until 27 September 2022, is presented in Appendix 2 of this press release. In addition, a description of the main terms and conditions of these credit facilities is set out in Appendix 3.

Outlook

As indicated in the press release published on 12 September 2022, the downward trend in the financial performance of the business observed in the first half of 2022 could be amplified in the second half of the year due to the additional volatility observed in energy prices.

In this context, and depending on the recovery of the occupancy rate, the Group's EBITDAR margin in the second half of 2022 could be lower than in the first half of 2022, which would require ORPEA to approach the relevant creditors in order to renegotiate these financial covenants (for a description of the Group's financing, see slides 19 to 21 of the presentation attached to this Press release). Such a step would only be taken in the event of a proven risk of non-compliance with a ratio, with a view to preserving the Group's financial structure.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialised clinics). It has more than 71,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

Appendix 1 Consolidated accounts at June 2022

Consolidated income statement

in €m 1st half 2021 1st half 2022 REVENUE 2,070 2,295 Staff costs (1,276) (1,439) Purchases used and other external expenses (347) (438) Taxes and duties (27) (44) Depreciation, amortisation and charges to provision (269) (333) Other recurring operating income and expenses 80 41 Recurring operating profit 231 82 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses 12 (251) OPERATING PROFIT 242 (170) Net financial expense (109) (96) PROFIT BEFORE TAX 133 (266) Income tax expense (31) (6) Share in profit (loss) of associates and JV (0) 3 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 0 (1) NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 102 (269)

Consolidated balance sheet in €m 31-Dec-21 30-Jun-22 Non-current assets 16,181 16,830 Goodwill 1,669 1,679 Net intangible assets 3,076 3,065 Net tangible assets and real estate under development 8,069 8,475 Right of use assets 3,073 3,342 Other non-current assets 294 269 Current assets 2,415 2,670 Cash and short-term investments 952 1,133 Assets held for sale 388 280 TOTAL ASSETS 18,984 19,780 Equity and indefinitely deferred taxes (*) 4,417 4,296 Non-current liabilities 11,026 11,905 Non-current financial liabilities excluding bridging loans 7,007 7,565 Long-term bridging loans 0 68 Long-term lease commitments 2,968 3,232 Provisions for liabilities and charges 223 239 Deferred tax liabilities and other non-current liabilities 828 800 Current liabilities 3,541 3,579 Current financial liabilities excluding bridging loans 1,305 1,182 Short-term bridging loans 551 660 Short-term lease commitments 297 325 Provisions 22 23 Trade payables 335 372 Tax and payroll liabilities 329 380 Current income tax liabilities 69 43 Other payables, accruals and prepayments 633 594 TOTAL LIABILITIES 18,984 19,780 (*) incl. indefinitely deffered taxes on intangibles assets, of €606m at December 2021 and €594m at June 2022

Cash Flows in €m (including IFRS16) H1 2021 H1 2022 Cash-flow from operations 445 338 Change in working capital (51) 14 Net cash from operating activities 394 352 Capex (including construction) (296) (473) Acquisition of real estate (158) (2) Disposals of real estate 29 5 Net investments in operating assets and equity investments (378) (48) Net cash from financing activities 470 347 Change in cash over the period 60 181 Cash at the end of the period 949 1,133

In accordance with IFRS16, lease payments made under long-term leases (€171m in H1 2021 and €202m in H1 2022) are not deducted from EBITDA and EBITDA and therefore from operating cash flow but are classified as financing flows.

Appendix 2 Gross financial debt maturity profile

Maturity profile of gross debt (€m) as of 30/06/2022 H2 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Post

2027 Financial Leases Mortgage 126 249 233 194 165 141 906 Bank Loans 679 1,113 755 270 340 50 78 Private Placements 228 385 502 345 551 230 452 Bonds 400 500 500 Total 1,032 1,747 1,490 1,210 1,056 922 1,937 Maturity profile of gross debt (€m) as of 30/06/2022 PF of drawings made up to 27/09/2022 H2 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Post

2027 Financial Leases Mortgage 126 249 233 194 165 141 906 Bank Loans 522 929 427 681 1,035 26 78 Private Placements 228 385 502 345 551 230 452 Bonds 400 500 500 Total 876 1,563 1,162 1,620 1,750 898 1,936 (*) excluding factoring program with €128m drawn as at 30 June 2022 and issuance costs for €46m. Repayment of the RCF considered as the final maturity dates of the committed facilities.

Appendix 3 Summary Terms and Conditions of the Financing Agreement dated June 2022

Notes to the table of Appendix 3:

(1) In the event of receiving one or more indicative offers for the sale of operating assets for aggregate net proceeds of €1bn (2) Drawing conditional on the delivery of memorandum of understanding relating to the sale of real estate assets for €200m (the MoU ». (3) In the event of signature of a MOU to sell real estate assets for net proceeds of €200m (4) As of September, 27th 2022, €94m of gross asset value disposals have been achieved (5) Real estate assets disposal commitments do not prevent the group from becoming tenant for these assets

