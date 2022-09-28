IPO planned at a reference price of €0.817 per share

Fundraising of €8 million, guaranteed by OPM's management, planned before the end of 2022

Availability of the Disclosure Document relating to OPM

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), a subsidiary of Oncodesign (ALONC FR0011766229) (Paris:ALONC), and Oncodesign announce that Euronext Paris S.A. has authorised on September 26, 2022 the admission to listing on Euronext Access market in Paris of OPM's ordinary shares, under the direct listing procedure in the context of the allocation of OPM shares to Oncodesign shareholders. This allocation remains subject to approval by the general meeting of Oncodesign to be held at Dijon, on 30 September 2022.

ONCODESIGN's shareholders will receive, after Oncodesign's general meeting and subject to its approval, one OPM share for one ONCODESIGN share held.

The IPO will be carried out at a price of €0.817/share, representing a market capitalisation of €5.6 million, corresponding to the valuation of the independent expert, Arthaud Associés, on 26 September 2022. This valuation has been updated following the latest developments in OPM, notably the exercise by Servier of the exclusive worldwide license option on the Parkinson's disease program which will trigger a €7 million milestone payment (see press release dated September 26, 2022) as well as the signature of a strategic collaboration with Servier for the discovery of new therapeutic targets in the treatment of pancreatic cancer which will also trigger the payment of a first milestone of €0.5 million (see press release dated September 22, 2022)

This expert report is available in the disclosure document, available (French version only) here.

A capital increase of approximately €8 million guaranteed by OPM's management for a minimum of 75% will be launched before the end of 2022. Concurrently with the completion of this capital increase, OPM will apply to Euronext Paris S.A. for the transfer of the listing of its shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

Euronext Paris S.A. has also approved the Disclosure Document relating to the admission of the shares of the OPM company on the Euronext Access market.

Copies of the Disclosure Document (French version only) are available free of charge at the registered office of Oncodesign Precision Medicine at 18 rue Jean Mazen, 21000 Dijon. The attention of shareholders is drawn to the "risk factors" section of this document.

The Disclosure Document is also available on the websites of Oncodesign (www.oncodesign.com) and Euronext (www.euronext.com).

Next steps until OPM is listed:

30 September 2022: Allocation of OPM shares to Oncodesign shareholders by the General Meeting

1-4 October: Publication of a Euronext notice mentioning the technical reference price of the OPM share

5 October: Release of OPM shares Listing of OPM on Euronext Access

7 October: Settlement-delivery of OPM shares

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), the result of the transfer of Oncodesign's Biotech business incorporating AI, is a biopharmaceutical company specialised in precision medicine. Its mission is to provide patients with effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM's innovative technologies from Oncodesign, are OncoSNIPER for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; Nanocyclix for the design and selection of macrocyclic small molecule kinase inhibitors and Theranostics for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy. Two drug candidates based on the Nanocyclix technology are expected to enter the clinical phase in 2022, one in partnership with SERVIER (exercise of the exclusive worldwide license option) to treat Parkinson's disease, the other with OPM for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases. Finally, OPM is also collaborating with Servier to discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

With a diversified portfolio of molecules and therapeutic targets, OPM is positioned as a discoverer of effective molecules against resistant and advanced cancers and other pathologies without therapeutic solutions. Based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, OPM has 25 employees.

More information: opm.oncodesign.com

About Oncodesign

Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, founded in 1995 by its current CEO and majority shareholder. It has been listed on the Euronext Growth Market since April 2014. Its mission is to discover effective therapies to fight cancer and other diseases without a therapeutic solution. With its unique experience, enriched thanks to over 1,000 customers including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and based on a one-of-a-kind technological platform combining artificial intelligence, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulatory bioanalysis and cutting-edge medical imaging, ONCODESIGN is able to select new therapeutic targets, then design and develop potential preclinical candidates up to the clinical phase stage. Oncodesign has configured its organization to offer innovative services to its customers and licenses for its proprietary molecules. Applied to kinase inhibitors molecules that represent a market estimated to be worth more than $65 billion by 2027 and nearly 25% of R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry Oncodesign's technology has already made it possible to target several molecules of interest with a high therapeutic potential, both in and outside of oncology, and has signed partnerships with international pharmaceutical groups. In 2022, Oncodesign announced the spin-off of its Biotech and Artificial Intelligence activities under the name 'Oncodesign Precision Medicine' (OPM).

More information: www.oncodesign-services.com.

Disclaimer

