DJ Kitsumon Launches NFT Breeding Gameplay

28-Sep-2022 / 19:25 CET/CEST

Kitsumon Launches NFT Breeding Gameplay

NEWS RELEASE BY KITSUMON

London, United Kingdom | September 20, 2022

Kitsumon has announced the launch of its Breeding Mainnet, showing the significant progress made by the game project since its testnet announcement back on the 14th of June 2022, and hundreds of users testing this Gameplay aspect within this period of time also, which is now available to enter and play here.

The Breeding Mainnet allows players the full capability to create "Hybrid Kitsus", which are the combination of two Kitsu creature NFTs. The offspring created inherits genetic elements through Digital DNA technology, providing over 17 trillion possible outcomes.

Players can get their hands on Egg NFTs through Kitsumon's integrated marketplace, and hatch these eggs into Kitsu NFTs through the KitsuDex. If players own Infinity Potions, they can then use those consumables to create a Hybrid Kitsu through breeding, which can be purchased via the dedicating potion page.

The creation of Kitsus also goes on to encourage battles within the eventual MOBA, as well as more player engagement and revenue generation for users. Breeding also promotes 'Bloodline Royalties', which is a royalty rewards system built into the DNA of all Kitsus by their creators. When a Kitsu is created, it is imprinted with up to three creator addresses and formulates a micro eco-system with income capabilities.

Players are also able to generate their own Referral Code via the new Player Rewards Dashboard, where they can obtain bonus rewards for anyone that obtains Potions via their unique link. Potions are an essential component for Breeding to occur. For more details please press here.

Players can now access the Breeding gameplay once they have connected their wallet via the new Kitsumon Breeding Page.

CEO of Kitsumon, James Kirkby, had this to say:

"It has been a mega few months of continuous hard work and development by the whole Kitsumon team. We of course have seen the whole Crypto market in a Bear Cycle and this has been a unique opportunity to fine tune and takes things to a new level in the background. We are proud of the amazing achievements this year thus far and now with the addition of a massive Gameplay feature such as Breeding going Live fulfills not just a milestone but also our continued promise to our fans and users to develop continuously and bring out exciting gameplay aspects to our game".

Players can obtain potions here.

About Kitsumon

Kitsumon is an NFT game about collecting, breeding, and caring for adorable Kitsu pets. From play to earn professions like farming, fishing, cooking and an in-depth NFT breeding system, all the way to MOBA PvP modes and land acquisition.

To find out more about Kitsumon, please follow and keep up to date on these platforms:

