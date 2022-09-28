UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.: Rise in Adoption of Connected Devices and Growing E-commerce Industry to Proliferate IoT in Logistics Market | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, theIoT in Logistics Market was valued around USD 39 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Hardware, Software, and Services); Application (Fleet Management, Inventory Tracking & Warehousing, Blockchain for Supply Chain Management, Location Management, and Others); Verticals (Aerospace & Defense, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare, and Others); Organization Type (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and Large Enterprise); Region/Country.





The IoT in logistics market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the IoT in logistics market. The IoT in logistics market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the IoT in logistics market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Enterprises are willingly adopting IoT in logistics solutions for their regular logistics and supply chain operations to better serve their customers. The IoT in logistics market is growing rapidly because of the increasing requirement for digital fleet management which is cost-effective logistics and supply chain solutions across various industry verticals. Moreover, the increasing customer expectation, along with the measures to control the logistics cost, plays a vital role in shaping the future of the IoT in logistics market. Thus, the demand for IoT in logistics is growing due to the rapid expansion of the global e-commerce industry and the increasing need for enhancing efficiency in logistics companies.

The IoT in logistics Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 13% during the forecast period (2022-2028) owing to the increasing integration of ICT and IoT has provided the transportation and logistics industry, a new opportunity to automate equipment & infrastructure for improving the operational efficiency.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, AT&T Inc., PTC Inc., Hexagon A, Eurotech S.p.A., Cisco System Inc., SAP SE, and Honeywell International Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

Due to travel limitations and the projected dismal financial performance of market players in 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic had hurt the IoT in logistics industry to some extent. The logistics chains are witnessed unusual and massive losses from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown of factories and scarcity of workforce to de-stuff cargo as well as drivers to operate trucks for cargo clearing has derailed the trade and smooth functioning of the logistics industry. However, digitization of core business activities such as fleet monitoring, documentation, seamless networks of communication, the management of revenue, and building digital foundations by modernizing systems in the COVID times has helped logistics companies to shorter innovation cycles, agility, and quick solution. Thus, adoption of advance systems and solutions increased during the analysis period.

The global IoT in logistics market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Services category to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is because the IoT connectivity management platform helps in reducing the operational workload for organizations deploying and scaling their IoT with a managed cellular connectivity service.

Based on application, the market is categorized into fleet management, inventory tracking & warehousing, blockchain for supply chain management, location management, and others. Among these, fleet management to hold a significant share in the market in 2020. This is mainly due to the fleet management improves driver safety, prevents driver fraud, extends vehicle lifespan, and enables logistics organizations to manage fuel and maintenance costs more effectively.

On the basis of organization type, the market is categorized into small and medium enterprise (SME), and large enterprise. The large enterprises held a significant share of the global IoT middleware market in 2020 mainly owing to the increasing uses of IoT among large enterprises. IoT helps enterprises in many ways such as inventory management, asset tracking, creating new product lines, cost cutting, real-time insights on the move, and others.

IoT in logistics Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

APAC is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the swift urbanization and changing consumer behavior, majorly in India and China are driving the growth of the market. Moreover, IoT devices are also getting smaller, more affordable, and more potent, which makes them more customer-engaging and, consequently, more in demand in the area. The APAC region is expected to see an increase in the deployment of IoT solutions in the logistics industry as a result of these technical breakthroughs and expanding logistics activity. Moreover, proliferation of retail and logistics companies in many developing nations, along with the advancement of technology, has created a demand for IoT in logistics industry.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the IoT in logistics market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the IoT in logistics market?

Which factors are influencing the IoT in logistics market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the IoT in logistics market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the IoT in logistics market?

What are the demanding global regions of the IoT in logistics market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

IoT in logistics Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 13% Market size 2020 USD 39 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global IoT in logistics Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, AT&T Inc., PTC Inc., Hexagon A, Eurotech S.p.A., Cisco System Inc., SAP SE, Honeywell International Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By Application, By Vertical, By Organization Type; By Region/Country

