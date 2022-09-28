Herndon, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - US-based software platform company, Curator Solutions just launched "CODI," its proprietary digital curriculum assistant, to help teachers spend more time teaching and less time lesson-planning.

Teachers are spending roughly around 12 hours per week seeking and creating educational instructional resources, when their time could be spent in a more productive manner, focusing on their students.



CODI seamlessly pulls together and standardizes learning assets into objects that makes lesson planning and presentation a breeze with an all-in-one-place interactive dashboard, supported by instructional designers and subject matter experts. CODI assures state and school district standards-curriculum compliance.



"We understand that books and other static sources have been replaced by dynamic, rich content from the internet. Divergent learning styles benefit from new approaches. Knowledge keeps evolving and accepted curriculums keep changing and pulling this all together in a form that is easily digestible by students yet legally compliant has become more stressful and time-consuming than ever for teachers," said Jacob Schaufeld, CEO of Curator Solutions.

CODI centralizes content and interfaces with leading Learning Management Systems (LMS). CODI curates Open Educational Resources (OER) alongside licensed content which enables districts and educators to build as well as organize lessons in a way that creatively fits any budget and plan, while saving time and money. In addition, educators can index and retrieve their curated content year-after-year.

The digital platform recommends personalized content to students making their learning process more effective and interest-based. In addition, CODI acts as a collaborative platform for educators to build a tangible content repository that they can align with standards and knowledge indexes. This in turn provides educators with insights into content performance and student participation per class at an item-based level.

"We help schools answer the question they have been asking for years, 'Is my curriculum working'? We believe that children learn more when they are taught in the way that matches their style best. We work with the school's existing LMS but focus on improving student engagement and content aggregation, as well as decreasing teacher stress. We have over 100,000 resources ready for use and subject matter experts standing by to create content based on each teacher's needs and requests", says Jake Schaufeld, CEO of Curator Solutions.

Curator Solutions is a software platform company based in Herndon, Virginia, United States providing AI-driven digital curriculum assistance for K-12 educators. The aim of the platform is to provide more efficiency for teachers, better learning for students, and enhanced data for administrators. The company is building an adaptive "Spotify playlist" to provide the teachers with an on-demand lesson plan based on their teaching style and individual student needs.

