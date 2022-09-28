Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH) (FSE: L6V2) (the "Company" or "Global Care") announces the appointment of Ho Hung Ricky Chung to the Board of Directors, taking the place of Alexander Somjen, who has resigned.

Mr. Chung graduated from BCIT in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 1979, and also obtained a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Chung was employed by H.A. Simons International a consulting engineering firm for over eight (8) years as an electrical engineer in the construction of pulp and paper sawmills. Additionally, Mr Chung was involved in the establishment and operations of a Hong Kong based internet provider and as the Project Manager in the construction of "Water Park" in Guangzhou, China. Mr. Chung has been providing consulting services for various educational sectors in various sectors in China and Canada. Mr. Chung is a director of TWX Group Holding Limited (formally known as EA Education Group Inc.) which traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange.

Global Care welcomes Mr. Chung, and thanks Mr. Somjen for his time on the Board of Directors.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.:

Company Contact:

Mr. Hugh Maddin, Interim CEO

"Hugh Maddin"

604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138744