Empress Royalty Corp.: Empress Royalty Shareholders Approve all Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") reports that following the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting, held on September 28, 2022, Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of management's director nominees and the re-appointment of the auditors. Following the new share-based compensation policy adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange in November 2022, Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of the Company's replacement 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("Option Plan") and a new equity incentive plan ("Equity Plan"). The Board of Directors approved the Option Plan and Equity Incentive Plan on July 18, 2022, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

The Company's Option Plan is a 10% "rolling" stock option plan which governs the granting of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company for the purchase of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") from time to time which supersedes the current stock option plan. Any stock options currently outstanding under the superseded stock option plan will remain outstanding as at the effective date, however, new stock option grants will be subject to the new Option Plan.

The Company's Equity Plan governs the granting of any restricted share unit (RSU), performance share unit (PSU) or deferred share unit (DSU) (collectively the "Awards") granted under the fixed Equity Plan, to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The Company has reserved for issuance up to 10,457,439 Common Shares, being 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, pursuant to the Equity Plan.

Empress is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

