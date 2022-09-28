Likasso Continues Evolution to a Next-Generation Consumer Goods Company with Major Acquisitions and Internal Growth

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Likasso GmbH ("Likasso") today marks a major step forward in its plan for growth as a company. With more than 15 million units sold and more than 45 brands under management, Likasso is moving beyond simply acquiring brands and into the next phase of growth by creating and producing their own product lines. The company has added extensive product development and launch capabilities and now completes the launch of a vibrant, consumer-friendly new brand, Herboxa Nutrition.

Herboxa Nutrition sets the standard for body detox, health, and wellbeing with powerful and all-natural dietary supplements. The popularity of Herboxa brand has already caught the attention of many celebrities who now use the products. Herboxa products' efficacy is also documented through user reviews across many platforms on the Internet.

"Our experience and our confidence in what we do is a winning combination," the CEO and founder of Likasso said. "We are looking forward to putting more Likasso brands online, so that customers around the world will have greater access to top-rated products."

ABOUT LIKASSO GMBH.

With headquarters located in Cardiff, Wales and Frankfurt, Germany, Likasso has quickly become a consumer goods company which many rely on for planning, developing, placing, and enhancing brands. Their solutions include the ability to build, optimize, and manage any brand to clients directly by using a well-rounded marketing plan. Their technological leadership, business understanding, and extensive experience with managing brands make them the market leader in e-commerce services.

The service Likasso offers is extensive, beginning with Brand Scaling tailor made to boosting brand awareness, Product Manufacturing, and Logistics. The online marketing efforts include Lead Generation through Lidango.com, Influencer Marketing through Revtag.com, and E-Commerce Stores selling through Amazon, E-Bay, Walmart and more. Likasso can build your brand, market it to your customers, and place it in prime locations.

Our projects are led by leading professionals from all around the world. Every single employee speaks the local languages, has knowledge of the culture, and realizes the extent of the challenges of each region. Their outstanding work and commitment to success produces direct, impressive, and lasting results for our partners.

