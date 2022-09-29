Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to report new business and corporate development updates. Firstly, the Company reports the signing of a new TotalSocial® PaaS (Platform-as-aService) contract from its wholly owned subsidiary Engagement Labs Inc. ("Engagement Labs"). This new PaaS contract comes from one of Engagement Labs' existing key accounts (one of the largest integrated financial services and insurance providers in the world, and a Nasdaq issuer with a market capital of over US $50 billion).

This latest contract signing is dedicated to a consumer market study that focuses on the APAC market and delivers social intelligence through deep psychographic characteristics analysis and topic profiling. This client study leverages the proprietary TotalSocial® Data and Analytics PaaS with its proven predictive data and analytics to support and identify important business drivers for the client within the greater APAC market.

Engagement Labs Inc. continues to grow through new business development within the financial sector by strengthening its roster of Fortune 500 brands in this key vertical, and demonstrating how TotalSocial® empowers these brands to make intelligent business decisions to improve long-term performance. This new TotalSocial® PaaS contract provides this key account with unique data and analytical reporting that identifies and reveals the true drivers of consumer trust in their sector. By highlighting the key levers to strengthening consumer engagement, this initiative delivers to the client vital data-driven recommendations to build accretive business improvements, and impacts, while operating within the highly structured framework of the APAC market.

"We are proud to partner with a global financial services leader that utilizes TotalSocial® to measure and analyze ongoing brand equity tracking and scoring. Our expanding global presence provides significant potential sales growth for our clients, and for Engagement Labs Inc. Fortune 500 brands seek to partner with data analytics companies that exhibit a sound approach, methodology, expertise, agility and proven results. Our valued clients use our proprietary data analytics platform to educate their teams on how to act effectively on insights and proactively respond to current trends in order to expand their market share, globally," said Steven Brown, President, and CRO of Engagement Labs.

Engagement Labs provides clients with a robust TotalSocial® PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) that natively supports content in 40+ languages (e.g. English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin and Cantonese, etc.). Engagement Labs supports multinational technology compliance and privacy regulations such as CCPA, GDPR and Safe Harbor that are important to this client and to the global financial services sector. For more insights into TotalSocial®, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

Secondly, DGTL Holdings Inc. reports that, further to the press release filed October 18th, 2021, its current CEO has entered into a settlement agreement with respect to a Notice of Hearing with the BCSC. Primary defendant, Stock Social Inc. ("Stock Social"), and its principals, have admitted failure to include necessary disclaimers on behalf of Phivida Holdings Inc. ("Phivida") publications in contravention to section 52(2) of the Securities Act. DGTL's CEO was the President and Director of Phivida at the time, and thus has conceded to settle prior to the hearing (on acquiescence) and pay a CAD $10,000 fine (with no history of regulatory disciplinary proceedings prior to, or since). DGTL was not named in the hearing, nor has DGTL ever engaged Stock Social Inc., or its principals.

