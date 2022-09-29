OmniaVerse is a Web 3 startup who has been delivering at a rapid pace. Recently, the company has expanded its services by launching a custom blockchain solution known as the Apex Blockchain

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - In the recent development, OmniaVerse released its Apex blockchain solution on September 11, 2022. OmniaVerse is integrating web3 technology with the gaming, art, and collectibles industries through its unique ecosystem.

Recognizing the need for enhanced security, performance, and reliability over existing blockchains, OmniaVerse saw value in building their own custom blockchain to run their ecosystem. It gives them better control over aspects that matter to them, like scalability and security. Their goal is to support their OmniaVerse ecosystem and create an environment for other developers. To support growth on Apex and to help new ideas become a reality, Apex hosts an accelerator program that offers the first five projects:

No fees

Consulting

Implementation support from inception to launch

The Apex blockchain is highly scalable and has achieved lab-tested speeds of up to 150,000 transactions per second. Apex also operates with a true zero "gas fee", and so overcomes the issue of transaction costs plagued by other blockchains. Other key features include:

Horizontal and vertical scalability for easy future expansion

Validator nodes geographically distributed to ensure chain reliability

99.999% uptime

With the launch of Apex, OmniaVerse has expanded strategic partnerships to ensure that safety and security are at the forefront. To support the development and ongoing maintenance of Apex, the OmniaVerse team has partnered with Kaleido, an industry-leading enterprise blockchain solution firm. In addition to ensuring their blockchain is robust and secure, this partnership provides a dedicated team for blockchain maintenance and technical support.

Security is the central pillar of the Apex blockchain and OmniaVerse has implemented a custom blockchain application firewall that protects against attacks like DDoS. The team has also entered into a partnership with blockchain security experts, Soken, which ensures that "security and safety are built-in". Soken will be providing the OmniaVerse team with smart contract audits, security consultation, and legal and listing services. To further put emphasize on security, OmniaVerse has also partnered with CloudFlare to provide enterprise grade security for nodes on the Apex blockchain. Cloudflare is a global network designed to make everything you connect to the internet secure, private, fast, and reliable.

OmniaVerse has also secured an official Decentralized Exchange (DEX) with an All-In-One crypto trading platform Sphynx Labs. The Sphynx team will integrate the Apex blockchain into their platform and allow for bridging of native Apex coins to other blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Ethereum.

About OmniaVerse:

The OmniaVerse ecosystem already has many active features, including their Dapp, and Android/iOS apps, which serve as the gateway to interacting with the OmniaVerse environment. OmniaVerse ultimately aims to release a fully functioning metaverse with land, structures, businesses, games, entertainment, and an overall economy. Users of the platform can create, buy, and sell characters, skins, weapons, vehicles, pets, and entire worlds as NFTs for use throughout the metaverse. They have already developed and released game-agnostic NFTs which can be used in a number of games and applications that support .GLB and .3D files, including various apps available on popular Virtual Reality (VR) headsets.

