NordVPN - https://nordvpn.com/zh-tw/: NordVPN - Cyberbullying in Hong Kong schools has doubled in 4 years: How can we protect our kids?

With many children going back to school, experts recommend to parents how to keep them safe online

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Education Bureau figures , cyberbullying cases in Hong Kong schools have risen 95% in the last four years.

"This growth in cyberbullying has mainly happened because of the pandemic, which increased kids' screen time by around 17%. Even though we cannot make mean kids nicer, we can teach our own kids how to keep themselves safer on the internet and avoid cyberbullying," says Daniel Markuson, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN .

Cyberbullying is any form of online abuse that makes someone feel worthless and vulnerable. Researchers from the Journal of Health Economics say cyberbullying increases suicidal thinking among victims by 14.5% and suicide attempts by 8.7%.

Protecting your child from cyberbullies

As a parent, you can't protect your children at all times. However, Daniel Markuson recommends some steps parents can take today to lower online risks their kids face.

Make sure their devices and accounts are secure. Strong passwords can prevent bullies from accessing the victim's social media accounts or even a stolen device. A good password should be at least twelve characters in length, contain a mixture of letters, symbols, and numbers, and avoid recognizable dictionary words.



Make sure to adjust privacy settings. Teach your child to adjust their privacy settings on social media. They can decide who gets to see certain images, stories, and snaps and who gets to view their profile. Settings can be changed at any point.



Give them other safe spaces to vent. Young people sometimes use online spaces to open up emotionally, which can attract predators. Encourage them to express themselves to you or their close friends privately to prevent them from giving ammunition to online attackers.





