Samstag, 01.10.2022
WKN: 859901 ISIN: JP3209000003 Ticker-Symbol: CAC1 
Tradegate
28.09.22
14:31 Uhr
9,150 Euro
+0,250
+2,81 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
PR Newswire
29.09.2022 | 03:04
363 Leser
CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD: Casio to Release Mid-Size G-SHOCK

Featuring Luxe Metal Bezel and Dimensional Dial

TOKYO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to its G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The GM-S110 is a digital-analog combination timepiece with a mid-size design featuring a luxe metal bezel and a dimensional dial. The new watch will be available in four models.

GM-S110

With their toughness-oriented design, G-SHOCK watches have long been popular, especially with a broad range of male users. Now, to serve an even more diverse fan base, Casio has added a focus on expanding its lineup of watches for women and developing more compact models that anyone can wear.

The new GM-S110 is designed to nicely fit slimmer wrists, with a more compact and comfortable 42-mm case diameter and slimmer 13-mm profile, which still delivers all the shock resistance you expect in a G-SHOCK. The watch features a dimensional dial with a design based on the popular GMA-S110, which has received high marks from users across the gender spectrum.

The intricately shaped bezel has separate hairline and mirror finishes applied to individual surfaces to enhance the texture of the metal. The dial, which is composed of a complex arrangement of 3D parts, also features a metallic finish applied to multiple components to nicely complement the metal bezel.

The new watch is available in four models. The GM-S110-1A features a stylish silver color that showcases the original texture of the metal. The GM-S110PG-1A gets an exquisite touch of color with pink gold IP. The GM-S110B-8A has a chic look thanks to gray IP. The GM-S110LB-2A employs newly developed light blue IP. The sophisticated cool of these color options makes any one of the new GM-S110 watches a superb complement to any fashion or style.

More information: https://www.casio.com/intl/news/2022/0929-gm-s110/

GM-S110-1A/GM-S110PG-1A/GM-S110B-8A/GM-S110LB-2A

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908367/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908368/image_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mid-size-g-shock-301634362.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
