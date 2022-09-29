Continuing on its mission to bring flexible deal sourcing solutions for clients in the financial and business sectors, OutFlow has announced an expanded range of services for M&A advisors and private equity professionals.

The announcement aims to meet the need for reliable, predictable, and scalable opportunity sourcing strategies, offering modern M&A and private equity firms an accessible way to generate and manage a steady stream of leads.

OutFlow has created a versatile platform that combines verified lead generation with hands-off appointment securing opportunities. The process substantially reduces client time investment in the early stages of the opportunity sourcing process, with clients only stepping in to close the deals.

The expanded deal origination solution provides M&A advisors and private equity firms with access to a steady stream of qualified leads.

"We generate the volume of opportunities, on a consistent basis, with the right targets, so you can focus on what you do best," said company CEO Matt Curie. "No more waiting on referrals or experiencing a 'roller coaster' of deal opportunities. We generate a consistent number of appointments, meetings and conversations or our help is free."

OutFlow's experts work closely with each client to identify their preferred prospect industry, geographic region, company size, and other factors. Based on these criteria, OutFlow uses precise targeting to connect clients with their ideal prospects.

The company initiates contact and undertakes the preliminary steps of discussing prospect needs and securing meetings. All opportunities are verified to ensure they are a good match for the M&A advisor or private equity professional they will be connected with.

The recent expansion is part of the company's commitment to offering proactive deal origination and pipeline management solutions for clients ranging from investment banks and exit planners to M&A advisors and brokers and private equity firms. With over 200 successful clients in the financial and business sectors, OutFlow continues to invest in the development of efficient opportunity finding services adapted to the needs of its clients.

