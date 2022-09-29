EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Changes to the Board



29-Sep-2022 / 06:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Changes to the Board Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM) the Responsible Entity of Dexus today announced that Richard Sheppard will retire from his position as Director and Chair of the Board of DXFM, effective 27 October 2022 following the Dexus Annual General Meeting. The Board wishes to acknowledge the significant contribution Mr Sheppard has made to Dexus since he joined in January 2012. Upon Mr Sheppard's retirement, Warwick Negus will become the Chair of the Board of DXFM effective

27 October 2022. Mr Sheppard said: "Since my appointment as a director nearly 11 years ago, Dexus has refocused its strategy, divesting its exposure to offshore properties and reinvesting in high quality assets located in Australia's major cities where we have strong expertise and high quality customer relationships. Today Dexus manages over $44 billion of assets across a diverse pool of vehicles in traditional real estate sectors as well as healthcare, real estate securities and opportunities funds. "Succession planning has been an important focus for the Board for some time and I am pleased that Warwick Negus will succeed me as Chair. Dexus is in capable hands under its Board and management team as it embarks on its next phase of growth, underpinned by the acquisition of the AMP Capital real estate and domestic infrastructure platform which will add a further circa $18 billion of assets to the Dexus platform and expand Dexus's offer in the growing infrastructure sector. I would like to acknowledge the support I have received from my fellow Directors and from Darren Steinberg and his team during my tenure as Chair." Mr Negus has been a member of the DXFM Board since January 2021. He brings to the Board extensive funds management, finance and property industry experience. His most recent executive roles include Chief Executive Officer of Colonial First State Global Asset Management, Chief Executive Officer of 452 Capital, and Goldman Sachs Managing Director in Australia, London and Singapore. Mr Negus is Chair of Pengana Capital Group and a non-executive director of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Bank of Queensland. Mr Negus said: "Richard Sheppard leaves Dexus well positioned for the future, and we thank him for his significant contribution. I look forward to leading the Board as it commences its next phase of growth." Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $18.4 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $25.9 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $17.7 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

