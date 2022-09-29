It has happened. Varta AG from Ellwangen has had to suspend its annual targets. Even the complete guidance has been cashed in. In plain English: Varta is stuck in a cost squeeze and cannot pass on the increased manufacturing costs to its customers fast enough. As a result, this leads to temporary losses that will only be recouped when the world market price for Varta's products is again significantly higher than the production price. Specifically, Varta reported that it would no longer be able to achieve its sales and earnings targets in Q3 as well as for the current year. The share price reacted with a 50% drop. Where do we go from here?

