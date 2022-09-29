Das Instrument 6KL CA36168L1058 GCM MINING CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2022The instrument 6KL CA36168L1058 GCM MINING CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2022Das Instrument NNH1 GB00B3DDP128 PRESIDENT ENERG.PLC LS-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2022The instrument NNH1 GB00B3DDP128 PRESIDENT ENERG.PLC LS-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2022Das Instrument MEF1 CH0039542854 MCH GROUP AG SF 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2022The instrument MEF1 CH0039542854 MCH GROUP AG SF 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2022Das Instrument 5IB CA44925L1031 IBI GROUP INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2022The instrument 5IB CA44925L1031 IBI GROUP INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2022Das Instrument MV9L US02364W1053 AMERICA MOVIL L ADR/20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2022The instrument MV9L US02364W1053 AMERICA MOVIL L ADR/20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.09.2022Das Instrument 92X US6612041078 NORTH MTN.MERGER A -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2022The instrument 92X US6612041078 NORTH MTN.MERGER A -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2022Das Instrument ED01 SE0008294334 ENDOMINES AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2022The instrument ED01 SE0008294334 ENDOMINES AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2022Das Instrument 5YL SE0005731833 BRAINCOOL AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.09.2022The instrument 5YL SE0005731833 BRAINCOOL AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2022