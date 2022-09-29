India's Jakson Green will expand its solar module and cell manufacturing capacity to 2 GW by the end of 2024, CEO Bikesh Ogra told pv magazine this week at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2022. He said the company also has aggressive plans for green hydrogen and ammonia, with a specific focus on distributed generation.Jakson has revealed plans to move into solar cell production and expand its PV module capacity. The Indian solar manufacturer and developer says it will expand its cumulative module capacity to 1 GW in five to six months, from 500 MW at present. It aims to have 2 GW of cumulative, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...