Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V.: BPF Schilders selects Van Lanschot Kempen for fiduciary management

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 29 September 2022

Industry pension fund BPF Schilders will appoint Kempen Capital Management, the investment management arm of Van Lanschot Kempen, as its new fiduciary manager. The €8 billion pension fund, assisted by Montae & Partners, carried out a comprehensive and thorough selection process over the past year. Van Lanschot Kempen's services will comprise a full fiduciary management mandate.



BPF Schilders manages the pensions for employees and employers in the decorating, painting, building finishing, and glazing industry. In total, it oversees the pensions of more than 100,000 members and has assets under management of over €8 billion.

Dick Vis, Employer Chairman of BPF Schilders: 'After a thorough and careful selection process for a new fiduciary manager, we have decided to select Van Lanschot Kempen. From the very start of the outsourcing process, there was a good professional match between both parties. We came to be impressed by the proactive and innovative approach used by Van Lanschot Kempen, especially as our fund aims to remain a front-runner in sustainability. While the new Dutch pension agreement means that there are challenging times ahead, as a pension fund, we are confident that we have found the right, future-proof partner in Van Lanschot Kempen.'

Erik van Houwelingen, Member of the Management Board of Van Lanschot Kempen, responsible for Investment Strategies & Solutions: 'We are proud that BPF Schilders has selected us as its fiduciary manager. Following a detailed outsourcing process, we were very impressed by the professionalism and expertise demonstrated by the board of the pension fund. We will dedicate ourselves to ensuring the continuity of the pension fund in the years ahead and look forward to establishing a long term partnership with BPF Schilders, as we jointly make the transition towards the new Dutch pension system.'



About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Professional Solutions, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

About Kempen Capital Management

Kempen Capital Management is a specialist investment manager with a focused approach and a clear investment philosophy. We believe in long-term stewardship for our clients and other stakeholders. Kempen provides sustainable returns, fiduciary management services, manager selection, portfolio construction and monitoring, alongside a number of actively-managed investment strategies. As of 30 June 2022, Kempen Capital Management had a total of €80.6 billion in client assets under management.

Kempen Capital Management (UK) Ltd is licensed as a manager and subject to supervision by the Financial Conduct Authority. Kempen Capital Management, part of Van Lanschot Kempen, is a specialist and independent wealth manager. Kempen Capital Management NV is licensed as a manager of various UCITS and AIFs and authorised to provide investment services and as such is subject to supervision by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets.

For more information, please visit: Kempen.com

