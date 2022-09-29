Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Wo es gerade richtig läuft!? – Wo kann man jetzt Geld verdienen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
29.09.22
08:14 Uhr
3,280 Euro
+0,020
+0,61 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2403,30009:25
PR Newswire
29.09.2022 | 08:16
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 28

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

29 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 125,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 292.2322 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 298.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 285.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,130,412 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,961,011 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
248292.50 08:08:4300061232309TRLO0LSE
142292.50 08:08:4300061232308TRLO0LSE
703292.00 08:12:4600061232534TRLO0LSE
1667292.00 08:12:4600061232533TRLO0LSE
1921292.00 08:18:2700061232760TRLO0LSE
1320291.50 08:20:2900061232887TRLO0LSE
601291.50 08:20:2900061232886TRLO0LSE
1072289.00 08:36:3500061233970TRLO0LSE
381289.00 08:36:3500061233969TRLO0LSE
276289.00 08:36:3500061233968TRLO0LSE
288288.00 08:48:2300061234850TRLO0LSE
1460288.00 08:48:2300061234851TRLO0LSE
1796288.00 09:03:4500061235979TRLO0LSE
975288.00 09:03:4500061235981TRLO0LSE
967288.00 09:03:4500061235980TRLO0LSE
144286.50 09:13:2300061236545TRLO0LSE
269286.50 09:15:0300061236637TRLO0LSE
290286.50 09:16:4300061236687TRLO0LSE
297286.50 09:18:2300061236773TRLO0LSE
191286.50 09:19:0800061236817TRLO0LSE
600286.50 09:19:0800061236816TRLO0LSE
1242288.00 09:27:4800061237345TRLO0LSE
516288.00 09:27:4800061237346TRLO0LSE
1879288.00 09:27:4800061237347TRLO0LSE
1734286.50 09:40:2000061238278TRLO0LSE
1843287.00 10:02:5300061239375TRLO0LSE
277286.00 10:09:4000061239788TRLO0LSE
583286.00 10:09:4000061239790TRLO0LSE
989286.00 10:09:4000061239789TRLO0LSE
1521285.50 10:09:4200061239796TRLO0LSE
266288.00 10:44:2900061241347TRLO0LSE
276288.00 10:45:2300061241419TRLO0LSE
735288.00 10:46:0000061241458TRLO0LSE
281288.00 10:47:0700061241533TRLO0LSE
248288.00 10:57:2700061242061TRLO0LSE
44288.00 10:57:2700061242060TRLO0LSE
198288.50 10:59:3800061242153TRLO0LSE
826292.00 11:03:0400061242727TRLO0LSE
302293.50 11:04:2000061243238TRLO0LSE
1266293.50 11:04:2000061243239TRLO0LSE
126293.50 11:04:2400061243251TRLO0LSE
1814293.50 11:05:0400061243425TRLO0LSE
1106293.00 11:05:3200061243519TRLO0LSE
520293.00 11:05:3200061243518TRLO0LSE
545293.00 11:05:3200061243520TRLO0LSE
1321293.00 11:05:3200061243521TRLO0LSE
1865295.00 11:32:0700061247527TRLO0LSE
1709295.00 11:32:0700061247528TRLO0LSE
645294.50 11:33:2700061247680TRLO0LSE
1200294.50 11:33:2700061247679TRLO0LSE
1838296.00 11:45:1000061249344TRLO0LSE
40295.50 11:46:0800061249497TRLO0LSE
1558295.50 11:46:0800061249496TRLO0LSE
19295.50 11:48:0500061249957TRLO0LSE
1715295.00 11:48:4000061250054TRLO0LSE
804294.00 11:57:4300061250669TRLO0LSE
856294.00 11:57:4300061250676TRLO0LSE
104292.50 12:16:2400061251741TRLO0LSE
935292.50 12:16:2400061251740TRLO0LSE
38292.50 12:16:2400061251739TRLO0LSE
1289292.00 12:36:5000061253046TRLO0LSE
639292.00 12:36:5000061253047TRLO0LSE
1663291.50 12:39:1500061253141TRLO0LSE
1100291.00 12:57:1100061253965TRLO0LSE
554291.00 12:57:1100061253964TRLO0LSE
1576290.00 13:10:3000061254690TRLO0LSE
28290.00 13:10:3000061254689TRLO0LSE
854290.00 13:23:4700061255558TRLO0LSE
854290.00 13:24:4400061255731TRLO0LSE
1792289.00 13:32:3900061256283TRLO0LSE
1246288.50 13:39:4000061256970TRLO0LSE
1967288.50 13:39:4000061256969TRLO0LSE
420288.00 13:40:4000061257047TRLO0LSE
1198288.00 13:40:4000061257046TRLO0LSE
62288.00 13:40:4000061257045TRLO0LSE
1570289.50 13:45:4200061257357TRLO0LSE
1309289.50 14:01:4200061258592TRLO0LSE
480289.50 14:01:4400061258595TRLO0LSE
180289.50 14:05:2400061258923TRLO0LSE
586289.50 14:05:2400061258922TRLO0LSE
840289.50 14:05:2400061258921TRLO0LSE
194289.50 14:05:2400061258920TRLO0LSE
600289.50 14:05:2400061258919TRLO0LSE
951289.50 14:05:2400061258918TRLO0LSE
359289.00 14:10:0900061259414TRLO0LSE
845289.00 14:10:4900061259466TRLO0LSE
184290.50 14:28:0000061260749TRLO0LSE
561290.50 14:28:0000061260748TRLO0LSE
1161290.50 14:28:0000061260747TRLO0LSE
1188290.00 14:30:0100061261094TRLO0LSE
1308290.00 14:30:0100061261093TRLO0LSE
600290.00 14:30:0100061261092TRLO0LSE
755290.00 14:30:0100061261095TRLO0LSE
994290.00 14:30:0100061261099TRLO0LSE
810290.00 14:30:1200061261192TRLO0LSE
1912289.50 14:32:2100061261823TRLO0LSE
538288.50 14:37:4200061262489TRLO0LSE
1226288.50 14:37:4200061262488TRLO0LSE
1646293.00 14:50:3300061264248TRLO0LSE
1598293.00 14:50:3300061264247TRLO0LSE
1572294.00 15:02:1100061265767TRLO0LSE
2066294.00 15:02:1100061265768TRLO0LSE
1908294.00 15:10:1300061266491TRLO0LSE
1580294.00 15:10:1300061266490TRLO0LSE
1716294.00 15:10:1300061266492TRLO0LSE
1512294.00 15:15:5600061266992TRLO0LSE
360294.00 15:15:5600061266991TRLO0LSE
1395296.00 15:32:0000061268137TRLO0LSE
20296.00 15:32:0000061268138TRLO0LSE
218296.00 15:32:0000061268139TRLO0LSE
1789296.00 15:32:0000061268140TRLO0LSE
45296.00 15:33:4200061268278TRLO0LSE
600296.00 15:33:4200061268279TRLO0LSE
979296.00 15:33:4200061268280TRLO0LSE
369296.00 15:33:4200061268281TRLO0LSE
228296.00 15:33:4200061268282TRLO0LSE
1177296.00 15:33:4300061268283TRLO0LSE
1733297.00 15:44:3300061269097TRLO0LSE
1800297.50 15:44:3300061269095TRLO0LSE
30297.50 15:44:3300061269096TRLO0LSE
1315297.50 15:50:0600061269812TRLO0LSE
449297.50 15:50:0600061269813TRLO0LSE
322297.00 15:50:1200061269831TRLO0LSE
842297.00 15:53:1400061270145TRLO0LSE
600297.00 15:53:1400061270144TRLO0LSE
1582297.00 15:53:1400061270146TRLO0LSE
1255296.50 16:00:1700061270832TRLO0LSE
1875296.50 16:00:1700061270834TRLO0LSE
340296.50 16:00:1700061270833TRLO0LSE
1246297.00 16:00:1700061270838TRLO0LSE
61297.00 16:00:1700061270837TRLO0LSE
575297.00 16:00:1700061270836TRLO0LSE
560297.00 16:00:1700061270835TRLO0LSE
114298.00 16:13:3300061272051TRLO0LSE
288298.00 16:13:3300061272052TRLO0LSE
5298.00 16:13:3300061272053TRLO0LSE
1250298.00 16:14:0300061272112TRLO0LSE
417298.00 16:14:0300061272113TRLO0LSE
1200298.00 16:15:0300061272212TRLO0LSE
663298.00 16:15:0300061272213TRLO0LSE
1832298.50 16:20:1400061272891TRLO0LSE
83298.50 16:20:1400061272892TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.