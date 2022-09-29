Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

29 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 28 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 125,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 292.2322 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 298.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 285.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 11,130,412 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 234,961,011 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 28 September 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 248 292.50 08:08:43 00061232309TRLO0 LSE 142 292.50 08:08:43 00061232308TRLO0 LSE 703 292.00 08:12:46 00061232534TRLO0 LSE 1667 292.00 08:12:46 00061232533TRLO0 LSE 1921 292.00 08:18:27 00061232760TRLO0 LSE 1320 291.50 08:20:29 00061232887TRLO0 LSE 601 291.50 08:20:29 00061232886TRLO0 LSE 1072 289.00 08:36:35 00061233970TRLO0 LSE 381 289.00 08:36:35 00061233969TRLO0 LSE 276 289.00 08:36:35 00061233968TRLO0 LSE 288 288.00 08:48:23 00061234850TRLO0 LSE 1460 288.00 08:48:23 00061234851TRLO0 LSE 1796 288.00 09:03:45 00061235979TRLO0 LSE 975 288.00 09:03:45 00061235981TRLO0 LSE 967 288.00 09:03:45 00061235980TRLO0 LSE 144 286.50 09:13:23 00061236545TRLO0 LSE 269 286.50 09:15:03 00061236637TRLO0 LSE 290 286.50 09:16:43 00061236687TRLO0 LSE 297 286.50 09:18:23 00061236773TRLO0 LSE 191 286.50 09:19:08 00061236817TRLO0 LSE 600 286.50 09:19:08 00061236816TRLO0 LSE 1242 288.00 09:27:48 00061237345TRLO0 LSE 516 288.00 09:27:48 00061237346TRLO0 LSE 1879 288.00 09:27:48 00061237347TRLO0 LSE 1734 286.50 09:40:20 00061238278TRLO0 LSE 1843 287.00 10:02:53 00061239375TRLO0 LSE 277 286.00 10:09:40 00061239788TRLO0 LSE 583 286.00 10:09:40 00061239790TRLO0 LSE 989 286.00 10:09:40 00061239789TRLO0 LSE 1521 285.50 10:09:42 00061239796TRLO0 LSE 266 288.00 10:44:29 00061241347TRLO0 LSE 276 288.00 10:45:23 00061241419TRLO0 LSE 735 288.00 10:46:00 00061241458TRLO0 LSE 281 288.00 10:47:07 00061241533TRLO0 LSE 248 288.00 10:57:27 00061242061TRLO0 LSE 44 288.00 10:57:27 00061242060TRLO0 LSE 198 288.50 10:59:38 00061242153TRLO0 LSE 826 292.00 11:03:04 00061242727TRLO0 LSE 302 293.50 11:04:20 00061243238TRLO0 LSE 1266 293.50 11:04:20 00061243239TRLO0 LSE 126 293.50 11:04:24 00061243251TRLO0 LSE 1814 293.50 11:05:04 00061243425TRLO0 LSE 1106 293.00 11:05:32 00061243519TRLO0 LSE 520 293.00 11:05:32 00061243518TRLO0 LSE 545 293.00 11:05:32 00061243520TRLO0 LSE 1321 293.00 11:05:32 00061243521TRLO0 LSE 1865 295.00 11:32:07 00061247527TRLO0 LSE 1709 295.00 11:32:07 00061247528TRLO0 LSE 645 294.50 11:33:27 00061247680TRLO0 LSE 1200 294.50 11:33:27 00061247679TRLO0 LSE 1838 296.00 11:45:10 00061249344TRLO0 LSE 40 295.50 11:46:08 00061249497TRLO0 LSE 1558 295.50 11:46:08 00061249496TRLO0 LSE 19 295.50 11:48:05 00061249957TRLO0 LSE 1715 295.00 11:48:40 00061250054TRLO0 LSE 804 294.00 11:57:43 00061250669TRLO0 LSE 856 294.00 11:57:43 00061250676TRLO0 LSE 104 292.50 12:16:24 00061251741TRLO0 LSE 935 292.50 12:16:24 00061251740TRLO0 LSE 38 292.50 12:16:24 00061251739TRLO0 LSE 1289 292.00 12:36:50 00061253046TRLO0 LSE 639 292.00 12:36:50 00061253047TRLO0 LSE 1663 291.50 12:39:15 00061253141TRLO0 LSE 1100 291.00 12:57:11 00061253965TRLO0 LSE 554 291.00 12:57:11 00061253964TRLO0 LSE 1576 290.00 13:10:30 00061254690TRLO0 LSE 28 290.00 13:10:30 00061254689TRLO0 LSE 854 290.00 13:23:47 00061255558TRLO0 LSE 854 290.00 13:24:44 00061255731TRLO0 LSE 1792 289.00 13:32:39 00061256283TRLO0 LSE 1246 288.50 13:39:40 00061256970TRLO0 LSE 1967 288.50 13:39:40 00061256969TRLO0 LSE 420 288.00 13:40:40 00061257047TRLO0 LSE 1198 288.00 13:40:40 00061257046TRLO0 LSE 62 288.00 13:40:40 00061257045TRLO0 LSE 1570 289.50 13:45:42 00061257357TRLO0 LSE 1309 289.50 14:01:42 00061258592TRLO0 LSE 480 289.50 14:01:44 00061258595TRLO0 LSE 180 289.50 14:05:24 00061258923TRLO0 LSE 586 289.50 14:05:24 00061258922TRLO0 LSE 840 289.50 14:05:24 00061258921TRLO0 LSE 194 289.50 14:05:24 00061258920TRLO0 LSE 600 289.50 14:05:24 00061258919TRLO0 LSE 951 289.50 14:05:24 00061258918TRLO0 LSE 359 289.00 14:10:09 00061259414TRLO0 LSE 845 289.00 14:10:49 00061259466TRLO0 LSE 184 290.50 14:28:00 00061260749TRLO0 LSE 561 290.50 14:28:00 00061260748TRLO0 LSE 1161 290.50 14:28:00 00061260747TRLO0 LSE 1188 290.00 14:30:01 00061261094TRLO0 LSE 1308 290.00 14:30:01 00061261093TRLO0 LSE 600 290.00 14:30:01 00061261092TRLO0 LSE 755 290.00 14:30:01 00061261095TRLO0 LSE 994 290.00 14:30:01 00061261099TRLO0 LSE 810 290.00 14:30:12 00061261192TRLO0 LSE 1912 289.50 14:32:21 00061261823TRLO0 LSE 538 288.50 14:37:42 00061262489TRLO0 LSE 1226 288.50 14:37:42 00061262488TRLO0 LSE 1646 293.00 14:50:33 00061264248TRLO0 LSE 1598 293.00 14:50:33 00061264247TRLO0 LSE 1572 294.00 15:02:11 00061265767TRLO0 LSE 2066 294.00 15:02:11 00061265768TRLO0 LSE 1908 294.00 15:10:13 00061266491TRLO0 LSE 1580 294.00 15:10:13 00061266490TRLO0 LSE 1716 294.00 15:10:13 00061266492TRLO0 LSE 1512 294.00 15:15:56 00061266992TRLO0 LSE 360 294.00 15:15:56 00061266991TRLO0 LSE 1395 296.00 15:32:00 00061268137TRLO0 LSE 20 296.00 15:32:00 00061268138TRLO0 LSE 218 296.00 15:32:00 00061268139TRLO0 LSE 1789 296.00 15:32:00 00061268140TRLO0 LSE 45 296.00 15:33:42 00061268278TRLO0 LSE 600 296.00 15:33:42 00061268279TRLO0 LSE 979 296.00 15:33:42 00061268280TRLO0 LSE 369 296.00 15:33:42 00061268281TRLO0 LSE 228 296.00 15:33:42 00061268282TRLO0 LSE 1177 296.00 15:33:43 00061268283TRLO0 LSE 1733 297.00 15:44:33 00061269097TRLO0 LSE 1800 297.50 15:44:33 00061269095TRLO0 LSE 30 297.50 15:44:33 00061269096TRLO0 LSE 1315 297.50 15:50:06 00061269812TRLO0 LSE 449 297.50 15:50:06 00061269813TRLO0 LSE 322 297.00 15:50:12 00061269831TRLO0 LSE 842 297.00 15:53:14 00061270145TRLO0 LSE 600 297.00 15:53:14 00061270144TRLO0 LSE 1582 297.00 15:53:14 00061270146TRLO0 LSE 1255 296.50 16:00:17 00061270832TRLO0 LSE 1875 296.50 16:00:17 00061270834TRLO0 LSE 340 296.50 16:00:17 00061270833TRLO0 LSE 1246 297.00 16:00:17 00061270838TRLO0 LSE 61 297.00 16:00:17 00061270837TRLO0 LSE 575 297.00 16:00:17 00061270836TRLO0 LSE 560 297.00 16:00:17 00061270835TRLO0 LSE 114 298.00 16:13:33 00061272051TRLO0 LSE 288 298.00 16:13:33 00061272052TRLO0 LSE 5 298.00 16:13:33 00061272053TRLO0 LSE 1250 298.00 16:14:03 00061272112TRLO0 LSE 417 298.00 16:14:03 00061272113TRLO0 LSE 1200 298.00 16:15:03 00061272212TRLO0 LSE 663 298.00 16:15:03 00061272213TRLO0 LSE 1832 298.50 16:20:14 00061272891TRLO0 LSE 83 298.50 16:20:14 00061272892TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com