29.09.2022
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 September 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                                    50,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000 
 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8510     GBP0.7600 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8250     GBP0.7390 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8353     GBP0.7486

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 692,198,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
6,679      0.8450        XDUB     09:24:32      00026880426TRDU1 
1,000      0.8310        XDUB     09:46:30      00026880720TRDU1 
1,085      0.8310        XDUB     09:46:30      00026880721TRDU1 
192       0.8310        XDUB     09:46:30      00026880719TRDU1 
2,072      0.8320        XDUB     09:46:30      00026880718TRDU1 
1,793      0.8330        XDUB     09:46:30      00026880717TRDU1 
67        0.8330        XDUB     09:46:30      00026880715TRDU1 
169       0.8330        XDUB     09:46:30      00026880716TRDU1 
461       0.8290        XDUB     10:02:56      00026880884TRDU1 
284       0.8270        XDUB     10:12:24      00026881001TRDU1 
194       0.8270        XDUB     10:12:24      00026881002TRDU1 
1,693      0.8270        XDUB     10:12:24      00026881003TRDU1 
2,414      0.8280        XDUB     10:12:24      00026881000TRDU1 
1,794      0.8250        XDUB     10:25:01      00026881196TRDU1 
367       0.8260        XDUB     10:25:01      00026881193TRDU1 
1,105      0.8260        XDUB     10:25:01      00026881194TRDU1 
595       0.8260        XDUB     10:25:01      00026881195TRDU1 
322       0.8260        XDUB     10:25:01      00026881192TRDU1 
1,268      0.8300        XDUB     10:48:52      00026881411TRDU1 
482       0.8300        XDUB     10:48:52      00026881412TRDU1 
4,465      0.8300        XDUB     10:48:52      00026881413TRDU1 
599       0.8350        XDUB     11:03:17      00026881661TRDU1 
1,289      0.8350        XDUB     11:03:17      00026881662TRDU1 
447       0.8340        XDUB     11:03:45      00026881704TRDU1 
670       0.8340        XDUB     11:03:45      00026881703TRDU1 
1,000      0.8340        XDUB     11:03:45      00026881702TRDU1 
2,039      0.8360        XDUB     11:29:04      00026882425TRDU1 
2,092      0.8360        XDUB     11:29:04      00026882426TRDU1 
107       0.8400        XDUB     11:46:43      00026882783TRDU1 
2,042      0.8400        XDUB     11:46:43      00026882784TRDU1 
499       0.8400        XDUB     11:46:43      00026882785TRDU1 
3,430      0.8400        XDUB     11:46:43      00026882786TRDU1 
4,633      0.8270        XDUB     12:08:32      00026883248TRDU1 
5        0.8250        XDUB     12:23:56      00026883565TRDU1 
193       0.8250        XDUB     12:23:56      00026883564TRDU1 
539       0.8250        XDUB     12:23:56      00026883563TRDU1 
1,716      0.8250        XDUB     12:23:56      00026883562TRDU1 
817       0.8290        XDUB     12:50:48      00026883981TRDU1 
846       0.8290        XDUB     12:50:48      00026883982TRDU1 
533       0.8290        XDUB     12:50:48      00026883983TRDU1 
280       0.8270        XDUB     13:01:48      00026884080TRDU1 
2,344      0.8290        XDUB     13:02:44      00026884082TRDU1 
73        0.8290        XDUB     13:02:44      00026884083TRDU1 
810       0.8290        XDUB     13:08:46      00026884116TRDU1 
2,000      0.8280        XDUB     13:10:06      00026884131TRDU1 
150       0.8280        XDUB     13:10:06      00026884129TRDU1 
1,158      0.8280        XDUB     13:10:06      00026884130TRDU1 
1,675      0.8270        XDUB     13:11:34      00026884136TRDU1 
1,226      0.8300        XDUB     13:30:59      00026884320TRDU1 
227       0.8300        XDUB     13:30:59      00026884319TRDU1 
152       0.8300        XDUB     13:30:59      00026884318TRDU1 
725       0.8300        XDUB     13:30:59      00026884317TRDU1 
2,144      0.8320        XDUB     13:38:57      00026884440TRDU1 
4,552      0.8310        XDUB     13:39:11      00026884445TRDU1 
276       0.8310        XDUB     13:39:11      00026884442TRDU1 
463       0.8310        XDUB     13:39:11      00026884444TRDU1 
2,101      0.8300        XDUB     13:54:21      00026884720TRDU1 
2,299      0.8300        XDUB     13:56:57      00026884754TRDU1 
357       0.8300        XDUB     13:56:57      00026884755TRDU1 
81        0.8300        XDUB     13:56:57      00026884756TRDU1 
704       0.8280        XDUB     14:15:48      00026885012TRDU1 
242       0.8280        XDUB     14:19:52      00026885055TRDU1 
4,789      0.8280        XDUB     14:19:52      00026885056TRDU1 
706       0.8310        XDUB     14:32:13      00026885211TRDU1 
327       0.8310        XDUB     14:32:13      00026885212TRDU1 
737       0.8310        XDUB     14:32:14      00026885213TRDU1 
401       0.8310        XDUB     14:33:54      00026885232TRDU1 
6,549      0.8310        XDUB     14:33:54      00026885233TRDU1 
2,426      0.8260        XDUB     14:40:56      00026885368TRDU1 
2,131      0.8260        XDUB     14:40:56      00026885369TRDU1 
423       0.8290        XDUB     14:49:13      00026885530TRDU1 
546       0.8300        XDUB     14:50:47      00026885575TRDU1 
496       0.8300        XDUB     14:50:47      00026885576TRDU1 
3,577      0.8300        XDUB     14:51:18      00026885585TRDU1 
2,172      0.8340        XDUB     14:53:09      00026885617TRDU1 
670       0.8390        XDUB     15:06:34      00026885743TRDU1 
804       0.8390        XDUB     15:09:01      00026885774TRDU1 
1,187      0.8400        XDUB     15:10:55      00026885816TRDU1 
2,043      0.8390        XDUB     15:13:38      00026885856TRDU1 
4,170      0.8400        XDUB     15:13:38      00026885853TRDU1 
1,416      0.8400        XDUB     15:13:38      00026885854TRDU1 
2,039      0.8400        XDUB     15:13:38      00026885855TRDU1 
2,405      0.8360        XDUB     15:22:08      00026885991TRDU1 
2,214      0.8370        XDUB     15:26:03      00026886018TRDU1 
994       0.8380        XDUB     15:34:01      00026886147TRDU1 
103       0.8380        XDUB     15:35:22      00026886172TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
