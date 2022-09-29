DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 September 2022 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 50,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8510 GBP0.7600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8250 GBP0.7390 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8353 GBP0.7486

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 692,198,643 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 6,679 0.8450 XDUB 09:24:32 00026880426TRDU1 1,000 0.8310 XDUB 09:46:30 00026880720TRDU1 1,085 0.8310 XDUB 09:46:30 00026880721TRDU1 192 0.8310 XDUB 09:46:30 00026880719TRDU1 2,072 0.8320 XDUB 09:46:30 00026880718TRDU1 1,793 0.8330 XDUB 09:46:30 00026880717TRDU1 67 0.8330 XDUB 09:46:30 00026880715TRDU1 169 0.8330 XDUB 09:46:30 00026880716TRDU1 461 0.8290 XDUB 10:02:56 00026880884TRDU1 284 0.8270 XDUB 10:12:24 00026881001TRDU1 194 0.8270 XDUB 10:12:24 00026881002TRDU1 1,693 0.8270 XDUB 10:12:24 00026881003TRDU1 2,414 0.8280 XDUB 10:12:24 00026881000TRDU1 1,794 0.8250 XDUB 10:25:01 00026881196TRDU1 367 0.8260 XDUB 10:25:01 00026881193TRDU1 1,105 0.8260 XDUB 10:25:01 00026881194TRDU1 595 0.8260 XDUB 10:25:01 00026881195TRDU1 322 0.8260 XDUB 10:25:01 00026881192TRDU1 1,268 0.8300 XDUB 10:48:52 00026881411TRDU1 482 0.8300 XDUB 10:48:52 00026881412TRDU1 4,465 0.8300 XDUB 10:48:52 00026881413TRDU1 599 0.8350 XDUB 11:03:17 00026881661TRDU1 1,289 0.8350 XDUB 11:03:17 00026881662TRDU1 447 0.8340 XDUB 11:03:45 00026881704TRDU1 670 0.8340 XDUB 11:03:45 00026881703TRDU1 1,000 0.8340 XDUB 11:03:45 00026881702TRDU1 2,039 0.8360 XDUB 11:29:04 00026882425TRDU1 2,092 0.8360 XDUB 11:29:04 00026882426TRDU1 107 0.8400 XDUB 11:46:43 00026882783TRDU1 2,042 0.8400 XDUB 11:46:43 00026882784TRDU1 499 0.8400 XDUB 11:46:43 00026882785TRDU1 3,430 0.8400 XDUB 11:46:43 00026882786TRDU1 4,633 0.8270 XDUB 12:08:32 00026883248TRDU1 5 0.8250 XDUB 12:23:56 00026883565TRDU1 193 0.8250 XDUB 12:23:56 00026883564TRDU1 539 0.8250 XDUB 12:23:56 00026883563TRDU1 1,716 0.8250 XDUB 12:23:56 00026883562TRDU1 817 0.8290 XDUB 12:50:48 00026883981TRDU1 846 0.8290 XDUB 12:50:48 00026883982TRDU1 533 0.8290 XDUB 12:50:48 00026883983TRDU1 280 0.8270 XDUB 13:01:48 00026884080TRDU1 2,344 0.8290 XDUB 13:02:44 00026884082TRDU1 73 0.8290 XDUB 13:02:44 00026884083TRDU1 810 0.8290 XDUB 13:08:46 00026884116TRDU1 2,000 0.8280 XDUB 13:10:06 00026884131TRDU1 150 0.8280 XDUB 13:10:06 00026884129TRDU1 1,158 0.8280 XDUB 13:10:06 00026884130TRDU1 1,675 0.8270 XDUB 13:11:34 00026884136TRDU1 1,226 0.8300 XDUB 13:30:59 00026884320TRDU1 227 0.8300 XDUB 13:30:59 00026884319TRDU1 152 0.8300 XDUB 13:30:59 00026884318TRDU1 725 0.8300 XDUB 13:30:59 00026884317TRDU1 2,144 0.8320 XDUB 13:38:57 00026884440TRDU1 4,552 0.8310 XDUB 13:39:11 00026884445TRDU1 276 0.8310 XDUB 13:39:11 00026884442TRDU1 463 0.8310 XDUB 13:39:11 00026884444TRDU1 2,101 0.8300 XDUB 13:54:21 00026884720TRDU1 2,299 0.8300 XDUB 13:56:57 00026884754TRDU1 357 0.8300 XDUB 13:56:57 00026884755TRDU1 81 0.8300 XDUB 13:56:57 00026884756TRDU1 704 0.8280 XDUB 14:15:48 00026885012TRDU1 242 0.8280 XDUB 14:19:52 00026885055TRDU1 4,789 0.8280 XDUB 14:19:52 00026885056TRDU1 706 0.8310 XDUB 14:32:13 00026885211TRDU1 327 0.8310 XDUB 14:32:13 00026885212TRDU1 737 0.8310 XDUB 14:32:14 00026885213TRDU1 401 0.8310 XDUB 14:33:54 00026885232TRDU1 6,549 0.8310 XDUB 14:33:54 00026885233TRDU1 2,426 0.8260 XDUB 14:40:56 00026885368TRDU1 2,131 0.8260 XDUB 14:40:56 00026885369TRDU1 423 0.8290 XDUB 14:49:13 00026885530TRDU1 546 0.8300 XDUB 14:50:47 00026885575TRDU1 496 0.8300 XDUB 14:50:47 00026885576TRDU1 3,577 0.8300 XDUB 14:51:18 00026885585TRDU1 2,172 0.8340 XDUB 14:53:09 00026885617TRDU1 670 0.8390 XDUB 15:06:34 00026885743TRDU1 804 0.8390 XDUB 15:09:01 00026885774TRDU1 1,187 0.8400 XDUB 15:10:55 00026885816TRDU1 2,043 0.8390 XDUB 15:13:38 00026885856TRDU1 4,170 0.8400 XDUB 15:13:38 00026885853TRDU1 1,416 0.8400 XDUB 15:13:38 00026885854TRDU1 2,039 0.8400 XDUB 15:13:38 00026885855TRDU1 2,405 0.8360 XDUB 15:22:08 00026885991TRDU1 2,214 0.8370 XDUB 15:26:03 00026886018TRDU1 994 0.8380 XDUB 15:34:01 00026886147TRDU1 103 0.8380 XDUB 15:35:22 00026886172TRDU1

