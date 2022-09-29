Oppo

Oppo: OPPO Unveils the Three Most Inspirational Games of the UEFA Champions League as Voted for by Fans



29-Sep-2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST



OPPO Unveils the Three Most Inspirational Games of the UEFA Champions League as Voted for by Fans SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 29 September 2022 - OPPO today unveiled the top three most Inspirational Games of the UEFA Champions League as voted for by fans. The three most Inspirational Games as chosen by fans worldwide were Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain (2016-17 Round of 16, Second Leg), AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (2004-05, Final), and Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid (2021-22 Semifinal, First Leg). Originally kicking-off on September 5, the Inspirational Games campaign aims to discover and relive the matches that have inspired the biggest emotions in UEFA Champions League history. Fans from EMEA, America and Asia voted for their most Inspirational Game during the three-week voting period from a shortlist of 50 games. In line with OPPO's own brand proposition of "Inspiration Ahead", the Inspirational Games campaign is the latest in a long line of sports-based campaigns from OPPO. OPPO's first foray into the world of sports began with its partnership with FC Barcelona in 2015, and has since gone on to include partnerships between OPPO Italy and AC Milan, as well as long-standing collaborations between OPPO and the Wimbledon Championships and Roland Garros. Earlier this year, OPPO announced a new partnership with UEFA as part of its commitment to expanding its connections with OPPO users and sports fans worldwide. Under the partnership, OPPO will work closely with UEFA to spotlight inspirational moments of the competition on and off the pitch, helping fans experience and share these moments during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. To mark the start of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season, OPPO launched the Inspirational Games campaign, calling on football fans from around the world to vote for the most inspiring games in the tournament's 67-year history. From a list of 50 nominees, the following three games were voted as the most inspirational UEFA Champions League games: 2016-17 Season Round of 16, Second Leg: Barcelona 6-1 Paris Saint-Germain Barcelona overcame a 4-0 deficit in the second leg to win a historic 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain. 2004-05 Season Final: AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool Liverpool scored 3 goals in six minutes to level the score at 3-3 in the second half before going on to defeat AC Milan 3-2 on penalties. 2021-22 Season Semifinals, First Leg: Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid Two of the world's top teams scored 7 incredible goals in a thrilling game that saw Manchester City clinch victory in an extremely tight match. As a UEFA Champions League partner, OPPO hopes that the collaboration between the two sides will further deepen OPPO's connection and engagement with global audiences and bring more passion and emotion to sports across the world through OPPO's world-leading devices and technologies. UEFA Champions League fans will be able to experience the excitement of the competition through OPPO products including the Find X and Reno mobile series with OPPO's cutting-edge MariSilicon X imaging NPU, and a range of new and upcoming OPPO IoT products such as OPPO headphones and OPPO smartwatch. The Inspirational Games campaign will continue to unite and ignite the passion for the UEFA Champions League with a search for 'star witnesses' to share their memories of the three most Inspirational Games. Fans will be invited to recount their experiences of the games and share their inspiration with global football fans. The search for the 'star witnesses' begins today. To join OPPO and the UEFA Champions League in celebrating the most Inspirational Games, please click here for more information. About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world. Media Contact: press@oppo.com

