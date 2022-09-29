Anthology partners with EDUtech Europe to showcase the latest innovations in education technology

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire student lifecycle, announced today a premier sponsorship of the EDUtech Europe Expo, taking place Oct 5 - 6, 2022 in Amsterdam.





EDUtech Europe gathers the leading minds in education from across the region and globally to showcase innovation and inspire the future of teaching and learning. Over 3,500 attendees will engage with peers and more than 300 speakers as they explore topics such as adapting to new ways of learning, hybrid course delivery, student well-being, digital approaches, and more.

The event will also bring together some of the largest EdTech solution providers worldwide to highlight the latest technologies that are shaping the future of higher education. Anthology's Louise Thorpe, Vice President and Head of Client Experience in the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions, will join fellow leaders as a featured speaker at the event.

"I plan to unpack key themes around meeting learner expectations in 2023 and beyond to help further the conversation around technology's role in addressing future student and institutional needs," said Thorpe. "Our research shows that there are gaps between what today's learners want and what higher education leaders may perceive. EDUtech is the perfect opportunity to reconsider how the student journey has shifted and how we can collectively work together to close those gaps."

"EDUtech Europe aims to address issues that educators need to focus on for the hybrid future of education. As a forum of like-minded educators, policymakers and EdTechs, the conference addresses how Europe's education sector can continue to embrace the rapid pace of digital transformation, working towards a common goal of improving teaching and learning outcomes to inspire both educators and learners," said Sharon Roessen, Managing Director of EDUtech Global. "We are delighted to have the support of EdTech solution providers like Anthology for the event."

"Anthology is committed to helping the European education community advance learning and partnering with organizations like EDUtech Europe is critical to unite leaders across education and technology," said Oleg Figlin, Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Anthology. "Together, we can break down barriers and create a world of learning with more opportunities and fewer boundaries for students."

This marks the Anthology's first sponsorship with EDUtech Europe since merging with Blackboard in October 2021. Learn more about the event here: www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/edutech-europe/index.stm

