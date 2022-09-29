Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 SEPTEMBER 2022 SHARES

ENDOMINES AB: REVERSE SPLIT, TRADING WITH OLD ISIN CODE ENDS 29 SEPTEMBER, 2022 AND STARTS WITH NEW ISIN 4 OCTOBER, 2022. The reverse split where forty existing shares are combined into one share (40:1) of Endomines AB will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 4 October 2022. The ISIN code of Endomines Ab shares will be changed from SE0008294334 to SE0018690059. Last trading day with the old ISIN code SE0008294334 will be Thursday 29 September 2022. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. There is no trading in the shares of Endomines AB listed in Helsinki (trading code ENDOM) on September 30 and October 3, 2022. Trading with new ISIN code starts 4 October, 2022. Above mentioned dates apply only to Nasdaq Helsinki market. Identifiers: Trading code: ENDOM New ISIN code: SE0018690059 Orderbook id: 94144 Number of shares: 6 679 959 The orderbook ENDOM (id 94144) will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260